It’s been discussed for 40 years, but the City of Norfolk and Madison County will finally merge dispatch services this year.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk and Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller recently provided updates on the new communications system and the merger of dispatch services between the two entities. It’s at least the third update that has been given since the plans to merge finally moved beyond discussions last year.
Both law enforcement leaders said that while there are a lot of moving parts, a new communications center to serve both the city and county from Norfolk is targeted to open Oct. 1.
To assist with the merger of dispatching services, last summer an advisory board was put together to make recommendations. The board consists of a county commissioner, city council member, representative of the sheriff’s department, police, fire division, dispatch center supervisor and representative of the rural fire department.
With increased costs for equipment, this merger is good news for taxpayers. Volk said with dispatch centers in Madison County and the City of Norfolk and all the enhanced equipment upgrades needed, it doesn’t make sense to keep both operating.
“It would be absolutely ridiculous for us to run two 911 centers in Madison County,” Volk said. “Basically you’d have most of the citizens in the City of Norfolk paying for two through their taxes.”
The trend is to regionalize dispatch centers, with most dispatching completed for multiple jurisdictions. This also should save some money over the long run, the sheriff said. That’s encouraging in these economically stressful times caused by the pandemic. Even better, it is great to hear that the two agencies are working together, which may not have been the case many years ago.
Both Miller and Volk said they have known each other for decades, working together when possible. Members of the Madison County Board of Commissioners said they appreciate that the two bodies are working together, not only in this situation but in others — such as emergencies and investigations that might cross jurisdictions.
Historically with some law enforcement agencies — not just in this region — everyone wants to be in charge. Sometimes these scenarios have been the subject of movies, with the results not good for the public. With drug and homicide cases especially, cooperation among agencies is needed for many of the cases to get solved. And now with population shifts in Nebraska, the trend is toward more regionalization.
It works best for everyone involved to have open communication and regular reports to government bodies in front of the public to see the progress. We appreciate the transparency.