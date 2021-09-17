Small businesses are not only the engines of our economy, but they also are the heart and soul of our communities.
So it’s only fitting that in a week celebrating the nation’s small businesses, we also recognize the latest inductees into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame.
While the hall of fame showcases several major employers and all they do in this corner of the state, it’s no secret that small businesses are the lifeblood of the rural economy. And it’s also no secret that small businesses depend on entrepreneurs to remain thriving.
According to a Nebraska Business Development survey of micropolitan areas — including Norfolk — one-third of small-business owners in rural Nebraska see themselves as entrepreneurs. Another 21% see themselves as both small-business owners and entrepreneurs. That means for more than half of rural Nebraska small-business owners, the term “entrepreneur” includes them.
New hall inductees Shamrock Nursery of O’Neill and Norfolk Specialties Inc. of Norfolk epitomize this entrepreneurial spirit, as does emerging business honoree Right at Home of Norfolk.
In the aforementioned survey, more than a third became business owners by starting their own enterprise. However, this was truer in micropolitan communities, which had 48% start-ups.
Jim Monk and Darrel Bittenger took that leap in 1978, leaving the 3M plant in Norfolk to open Norfolk Specialties. Similarly, Delray Kumm built his first greenhouse in 1982 on bare pasture land. Since then, he and his wife, Lib, have built Shamrock Nursery.
Businesses in smaller communities were more likely to be the result of succession (37%). About a third of the current owners of small businesses in rural Nebraska acquired the business from a previous owner.
That’s also the case with Shamrock Nursery, which the Kumms recently sold to a former employee.
In addition, 43% of small-business owners in rural Nebraska credit their parents with developing their interest in business ownership.
In a roundabout way, Jeremy Starkel’s mother inspired him to start Right at Home in Norfolk. Starkel cared for his mother after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer, and that experience ultimately brought him and his wife, Kristin, to Norfolk, where they now own and operate a business that provides the kind of in-home care services from which Jeremy said his mom would have greatly benefited.
No matter how they started, these small businesses spotlight the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small-business economy even amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.