Credit Justice Clarence Thomas for recently providing a wake-up call regarding election rules. But it’s up to Americans to listen and demand appropriate action.
The 2020 elections will be remembered for many things — including the defeat of President Donald Trump and the reclaiming of the U.S. Senate by the Democratic Party — but perhaps what should top the list were the late-breaking rule changes.
That’s what Justice Thomas is concerned about, especially after his fellow U.S. Supreme Court justices declined to hear two cases challenging election changes made by non-legislative officials in Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Constitution is clear — state legislatures are entrusted with the responsibility of setting the rules for choosing presidential electors. Yet, in some states last year, the rules were changed by bureaucrats or courts.
In Pennsylvania, for example, the state supreme court decided that the legislature’s rule concerning the receipt deadline for mail ballots needed to be changed. Citing concerns about postal service delays, the court added three entire days to the deadline. But just because the court hung its decision on the COVID-19 pandemic does not make it any less unconstitutional or consequential going forward.
Here’s what Justice Thomas had to say in his dissent: “Unclear rules threaten to undermine this system. They sow confusion and ultimately dampen confidence in the integrity and fairness of elections.”
That’s why voters need clarity, he added. “Changing the rules in the middle of the game is bad enough. Such rule changes by officials who may lack authority to do so is even worse,” he wrote.
What’s also of concern is that because the high court isn’t going to weigh in on the legality of the Pennsylvania decisions, the precedent of changing election rules late in the game probably will happen more often.
“Future cases will arise as lower state courts apply those precedents to justify intervening in elections and changing the rules,” Justice Thomas wrote.
Kaylan Phillips of the Public Interest Legal Foundation makes the salient point in connecting the rule change issue with that of election and voter fraud.
“Busting voter fraud does not do fatal damage to the country’s overall faith in elections. We can cope with the fact that crime exists so long as we see that the bad guys get caught in a timely manner. But changing the rules of the game as you transition to the fourth quarter is far more harmful to that faith. Late changes handicap our ability to spot law-breakers and ensure that our election process was fair,” she recently wrote.
It’s up to citizens to demand that state legislatures reclaim their proper constitutional role in establishing election rules and reversing 2020’s trend of allowing the courts to do so.