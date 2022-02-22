It’s been a year since a bitter winter storm plunged much of Texas into darkness, leaving households and businesses without heat and power. Lives were lost; commerce was halted.
It was the kind of situation that one would think would spur extensive discussion and specific action on how the U.S. deals with the reliability of the electrical grid amid ongoing movement toward diversity of power supplies.
Yes, there’s been a lot of talk but not much action in the past 12 months.
In the meantime, the grid reliability problem — and an emerging energy inflationary problem — are getting far worse, not better.
A new long-term reliability report from the North American Electricity Reliability Corporation (NERC), which oversees the reliability of the nation’s grid, directly points to energy transition efforts and the speed at which it is happening as the greatest threat to reliability.
Rich Nolan, president of the National Mining Association, has a vested interest in this issue. He looks out for the best interests of coal-operated power plants and the mining industry itself.
He’s not opposed to the increased use of alternative sources of energy, like wind and solar, but he urges restraint. He points to problems in Europe as a telling indication of what could happen here if the United States isn’t careful.
“Europe has mismanaged its energy and climate policy into an affordability and reliability shock not seen since the oil crises of the 1970s. European governments have taken apart dispatchable fuel diversity — closing well-operating coal and nuclear power plants — and made themselves reliant on weather-dependent wind and solar power and a gas market controlled by Vladimir Putin,” he recently wrote.
The result? European households are set to pay an average of 54 percent more for energy than they did two years ago. Do U.S. consumers want to face the same kind of increase?
The situation in Europe certainly should serve as a lesson for the Joe Biden administration. Mr. Nolan worries that the U.S. energy future could be in for huge difficulties “if driven solely by fuel targeting and an unrelenting drive to renewables absent any regard for the importance of maintaining dispatchable fuel diversity and robust reserve margins. It’s a path we need not take.
We’re all for alternative sources of energy, and their increased use. But a successful, thoughtful energy transition requires planning and policy that reinforces and values grid reliability while preserving the energy affordability that underpins the economy. The U.S. coal industry still has an important role to play in ensuring that.