As the 2024 elections continue to creep up on the horizon, it’s becoming clear that some of the political relationships that once were considered foundational are now shifting.
And it’s not the Republican Party that is doing the shifting.
As recently as 2019, 54% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents — as compared with 36% of Democrats — agreed that “large corporations have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country these days.” That was the question asked as part of a national survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.
Compare that to the results of the same survey conducted by Pew that asked the same question in 2022. The results revealed that just 26% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents viewed “big business” as having a positive effect on the country. Interestingly enough, support for large corporations among Democrats also declined in 2022.
So, what has happened on the political landscape in the past few years?
From our perspective, the primary reason for the change is the embrace by numerous large corporations of “woke” social policies that are contrary to the views of the majority of their constituency.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, agrees. “The Republican Party is so much healthier now that we’ve divorced ourselves from corporate America” and its push for ultra-liberal stances on a variety of social issues.
What it translates into is that House Republicans may no longer shield big business from many regulatory, tax and trade policies.
Instead, conservative lawmakers will focus their support on small businesses, given that 98% of American businesses have fewer than 500 employees.
The small business sector is responsible for 62% of net new job creation since 1995 and 47% of private sector employment in America.
Indeed, the Pew survey revealed that in 2022, 80% of Americans viewed small businesses as having a positive effect on the country.
It remains to be seen whether House Republicans who advocate for American energy independence will fight back against the constant attacks from the Joe Biden administration on the oil and natural gas industries, and how Republicans will view technology companies in light of massive layoffs that have been announced in recent months.
But it does seem that longtime political bedfellows will be finding themselves looking for new allies in the months leading up to the 2024 election.
If large corporations find that disconcerting, they really have no one but themselves to blame.