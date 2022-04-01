For years, our nation has moved toward getting rid of gay slurs. And while it does appear there has been success in reducing homophobic language, it remains out there.
We recognize these types of issues take time to correct. Look how long it took to get rid of the n-word from the nation’s vocabulary. Now when it is used, it makes headlines around the country. And rightfully so.
So if using lesbian, gay and bisexual slang terms, or openly questioning another person’s sexuality, is considered off limits, why are so many allowed to do it on social media without consequence?
As an example, Florida has passed a law that will ban the teaching of sexuality and gender identity in the public schools. It has been coined by some as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill even though the word “gay” is never found in the legislation itself. The actual title — “Parental Rights in Education” — states that lessons about sexual orientation are banned outright in kindergarten through third grade. It also prohibits lessons in other grades unless they are “age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate.”
The bill, which gives parents the right to sue school districts, received Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature earlier this week. It is scheduled to go into effect on July 1.
Many of those who have supported the bill on social media — both politicians and conservative commentators — have been called homosexual names and had their sexual orientation questioned by opponents of the bill. There is no use repeating the offensive language, which sometimes gets removed and sometimes is allowed to stand on social media sites.
Before anyone tries to suggest that perhaps the person questioning the sexuality of the conservative opponent is trying to be helpful, then why is being gay used in a negative manner? For example, one such post said, “... only a gay person would be so worked up about gay stuff.” These are the types of comments on this and other bills that some of those supporting gay lifestyles make if they disagree with those who support it.
If we truly want to get rid of homophobic language, shouldn’t it be off limits to everyone? Doesn’t allowing one group to question another group’s sexuality or use sexually perverse terms create more hostility toward homosexuality?
Studies have indicated that the unchallenged use of gay as a bad thing has negative effects on gay people’s self-esteem, sometimes profoundly so. That’s why it is important to tackle all homophobic language, including when those who support homosexual acceptance lob gay slurs or question the sexuality of their opponents. Usually, it is a sign that someone isn’t capable of arguing in logical terms.
When it comes to hurtful language, it is not OK to exclude some people and allow it for others. Everyone should be treated the same.