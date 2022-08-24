Language seems to be getting lit up as everyone thinks outside the box

By now, most people probably have heard or read Vice President Kamala Harris’ response when she was asked on the “Today” show if the Joe Biden Administration was going to change course in fighting against COIVD-19. “It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down,” Harris said.
It appeared to be a fancy and repetitive way of saying that no changes were planned. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the first time Ms. Harris has made such a statement. There was the time she was talking about the internet when she said, “We must together. Work together. To see where we are. Where we are headed, where we are going and our vision for where we should be. But also see it as a moment to, yes. Together, address the challenges and to work on the opportunities that are presented by this moment.”
There seems to be growing acceptance with using such phrases. If someone says something like “where we are” or mention “vision” or “vision positive,” much of the public seems to accept it, but most would have difficulty translating what information was actually conveyed.
The comic strip Dilbert often pokes fun at the latest trends or jargon in business and office settings. Last Sunday, its panels featured a continuous strand that sounded good but didn’t mean much when the boss was talking to employees. “And that means we need to unpack everyone’s input ... and use best practices ... to generate the highest R.O.I ... while being customer focused ... as we disrupt the market with a deep dive ...” When one of the workers told the boss that he didn’t understand what the boss meant, the boss accused him of not being a “team player.”
Many statements filled with jargon, often in response to questions, are being referred to as word salads. It can mean stringing together a verb with a few common phrases like “slippery slope” or “proof positive.”
So why does this matter, especially if our language is always changing? Because care must be used to make sure changes are happening out of necessity and not to avoid providing real meaning or accountability. English teachers warned us years ago. That’s why American linguist and novelist Charlton Laird pointed out, “Language rests upon use; anything used long enough by enough people will become standard.”
Do we want people in leadership roles to use the latest trendy words to avoid answering questions? Isn’t it important for people to be aware of the meaning of words and question if something stated actually conveys new information?
At the end of the day, it is what it is.