Many lessons can be taken from 2020, and among them is the importance of Americans to know both their rights and their duties as citizens, including the basics such as voting, communicating with elected representatives, and peacefully protesting when disagreements arise.

That’s why it was so appropriate for a trio of retired military leaders and a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official to recently couch the importance of K-12 civics education as a national security issue.

As part of that group, retired Navy Adm. William McRaven said, “Understanding these fundamentals has got begin in K through 12.” Retired U.S. Army Gen. Carter Ham added, “For those of us who have the opportunity to live in, serve in and observe other forms of government, (the United States) is unmatched. Many Americans, not having had that experience, don’t really realize what the alternatives are.”

Those comments ring true given two notable events of 2020: The increasing trend toward socialistic measures by many liberal politicians, and the misunderstanding of civil disobedience and the right to protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer.

Suzanne Spaulding, a former undersecretary for the Department of Homeland Security, raised the issue of a federal funding imbalance between civics and history education as compared to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

We’re certainly not crusading for less funding for STEM education. That’s necessary and important. But we would agree that many K-12 school districts aren’t giving civics and history education the attention they deserve.

“The statistics that concern me the most,” said Ms. Spaulding, “are really around the declining trust in and appreciation for democracy.” She referenced a recent survey that showed only 39 percent of young adults, age 29 and younger, called living in a democracy “absolutely important.”

Learning civic responsibility has to start at the local level. Increasing civics education at the elementary, middle and high school level will have many benefits, including making U.S. national security that much stronger, the retired generals said.

That’s why we’re supportive of the efforts of U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Tom Cole, R-Okla., who have introduced the Educating for Democracy Act. The legislation proposes $600 million in grants to states for American civics and history.

It’s not the ultimate solution, but it’s a start.

