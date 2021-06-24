Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responded to concerns from Republican lawmakers about spiking inflation by reiterating his view that current price increases will likely prove temporary.
Consumer prices jumped 5% in May compared with a year earlier, the largest increase in 13 years. The Associated Press, ABC and other news outlets framed the increase as Republican congressmen are trying to blame higher inflation on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package.
Do these reporters think that it is possible — just maybe — that the biggest economic stimulus in history of $1.9 trillion might cause inflation? Might this be an actual observation by Republicans and not twisted to try to make it look like it is a political ploy to discredit the president? This is all new money getting pumped into an economy without production. Much of the money has been transfers to people not working. That results in increased demand without increased production. Most entry-level economic classes teach that increased demand of goods without increased supply of goods causes inflation in a capitalist society.
Lumber, steel, new and used cars and pickups, new and existing houses and many food items are some of the items at record high prices in 2021. Gasoline prices have soared, which is felt through all levels of the economy and acts as another amplifier of prices. Remember the gas shortages of the 1970s and early 1980s and how that added to inflation?
And some products, such as chicken and chicken wings, have been in such short supply or unavailable that restaurants have had to close.
Moreover, the federal government spending may not be finished. President Joe Biden has proposed $5 trillion in new federal spending over the next decade as part of his fiscal year 2022 budget request. The new spending would include a bigger social safety net for lower incomes and modernizing America’s “infrastructure,” although there seems to be some new definitions of what infrastructure includes.
The bottom line is no reporters seem to be asking the hard questions, including how can there be not just record setting — but off-the-charts spending — without any matches of increased production to stem inflation?
This is basic economics. It is like trying to have increased profits without increased production. Someone is going to get squeezed when dollars lose value.
Yet so many reporters in the national media seem to be more interested in protecting the president rather than asking hard questions to find truth. Don’t be surprised when inflation soars past the 2.5 percent predicted for this year, even though few media outlets are willing to report it is likely to happen or provide any common sense analysis.