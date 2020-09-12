People sometimes refer to Skyview Lake — as Norfolk’s “crown jewel.” The roughly 175-acre park that surrounds the lake was built in the 1970s.
The park features include a sanctioned arboretum with a mix of trees ranging from cottonwoods that are more than 100 years old to some newly planted deciduous. The lake and trees always provide a relaxing setting for the seasons.
As many are well aware, the sidewalk surrounding the lake gets a lot of use.
Sometimes it is people going for a walk with relatives after a family reunion, or friends meeting for Music in the Park or Big Bang Boom.
Other times it might be a mother and her children using the sidewalks from the nearby housing subdivisions to get to the playground area. Add in bicyclists, roller bladders, people of all ages walking or running for exercise, people walking with dogs and it is no wonder there sometimes are issues with people feeling crowded and bumping into each other.
At times, those situations can be avoided, such as when three people stubbornly choose to walk across the entire width of the sidewalk during peak periods of activity. With the majority of the sidewalk just 6 feet wide, it means that those coming from the other direction or seeking to pass slower walkers have to swing out into the grass. In some places along the sidewalk, there are trees or benches in the way, making passing difficult.
And with fall approaching, there will be more rain, so people will have to contend with mud when they step off in the grass to pass.
Those who use the path around the lake a lot will notice there rarely is a problem with too many people in the areas where the sidewalk is 10-feet wide, such as on the west side of the lake or the roughly .4 of a mile that goes under the 25th Street bridge to the west of the lake.
We also have noticed communities like Lincoln, which have a lot of 10-foot wide trails, paint orange stripes down the middle of the multi-use trails. This helps to ensure that people don’t block the entire sidewalk so others can’t pass, just like on the highway.
We recognize there are many pressing needs for Norfolk. And widening a recreational sidewalk probably isn’t high on everyone’s priority list. Still, given the amount of traffic that the park generates and the multiple uses of the sidewalks, we would like to see the city plan to get it widened to 10 feet within a few years instead of always being on the “back burner.”
As the nation continues to try to become less sedentary and more people spend time outdoors, we believe the lake’s usage will continue to increase. Just adding another 4 feet in width in parts to make it 10 feet wide will make it safe and fun for everyone.