It’s not usually the case that Northeast Nebraskans pay a lot of attention when the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation steps down from office.
But Kyle Schneweis serves as an exception to that because he’s been rather exceptional since accepting the post more than five years ago.
He’s departing this month to become chief executive officer of High Street, a national transportation analytics, planning and policy consulting firm. That company’s gain is Nebraska’s loss.
Mr. Schneweis arrived in Nebraska about the same time a renewed push for completing the state’s expressway system was under way, thanks to the efforts of the 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska coalition and others. The desire to collaborate was evident from the start of Mr. Schneweis’ tenure.
Indeed, progress has been made on the expressway front, with additional sections of Highway 275 in the construction pipeline. The progress never comes as quickly as many local and area residents would prefer, but that is forward movement.
In part that’s because Mr. Schneweis considered the economic development impact of highway construction as part of the decision-making process instead of solely focusing on engineering and safety issues. He also was open to other ideas for streamlining the construction progress.
We had hoped that issuing bonds for construction projects might be one of the new ideas put into place, but that’s more due to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ opposition to the idea than anything else.
Mr. Schneweis also found himself in an unexpected position when the March 2019 floods destroyed a multitude of roads and bridges across significant parts of Nebraska.
“Over the last five years, the NDOT team has come together to deliver on an incredible number of priorities for the people of Nebraska,” he said. “I am especially proud of the work our team has done in helping rebuild after the historic floods from last year.”
He has every right to be proud of that accomplishment, as well as shepherding the formation of the transportation department after it was created by the merger of the state roads and aeronautics departments.
In recently announcing Mr. Schneweis’ decision to leave Nebraska, the governor saluted him for “outstanding work setting a vision for the agency. Kyle is one of the best in his field, and I personally appreciate all his contributions to help build quality infrastructure so our communities can grow and thrive.”
That’s exactly the kind of vision that needs to continue.