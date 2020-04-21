The recent announcement that TC Energy has officially approved plans to build and operate the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline may be just the kind of thing the U.S. economy needs.
The $8 billion project, first announced more than a decade ago, had been delayed by regulatory hurdles, financial uncertainty and opposition from environmental groups. Construction could begin even as oil prices have dropped significantly.
But TC Energy — formerly TransCanada — gave the 1,200-mile project a green light after obtaining $5.3 billion in investment and loan guarantees for the project from the Province of Alberta, home of the tar sands that supply oil for the Keystone XL.
The pipeline, which still faces lawsuits, is projected to be operational by 2023. Its route includes crossing Nebraska through several counties in Northeast and North Central Nebraska on its way to Steele City on the Kansas border.
Those opposed to the pipeline project were quick to express their frustration with the TC Energy announcement.
For example, Jane Kleeb, founder of opposition group Bold Nebraska, said TC Energy’s announcement “smacks of such arrogance” given the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Big Oil takes advantage of situations whenever there’s a crack,” Ms. Kleeb said.
Pipeline opponents, she said, cannot mobilize right now due to restrictions on public gatherings, and it appears that Alberta province officials are willing to provide “a bailout” for the project.
We question the appropriateness of the use of the “bailout” term.
Given the huge economic benefits that will derive from the project — including those generated by the construction of the pipeline — the financial assistance provided by the Canadian province seems to be no different than the economic development incentives that many governmental entities provide these days to spur investment and job creation.
Indeed, as Russ Girling, TC Energy’s president and chief executive officer, said, “This important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent’s energy security.”
Jason Kenney, Alberta’s premier, added that the government incentives were necessary because of the upheaval in global energy markets that made private capital sources largely unavailable. “We can’t wait any longer,” he said. “It is an investment in our future when we so desperately need one right now.”
The COVID-19 arguments offered by opponents seem a stretch. By now, the opposition to the pipeline has been made clear, but the Donald Trump administration has given the project the go-ahead. It’s not as if opponents haven’t had ample opportunities to express their thoughts.
Many Madison County residents will likely remember the significant economic benefits that accrued when the original Keystone pipeline was being constructed to the east.
We have that to look forward to again — and at a time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that such economic activity is truly needed.