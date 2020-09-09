For those members of the Democratic Party who are steadfastly opposed to the construction and operation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, the recent announcement that the an agreement had been reached between the project’s owner and four leading U.S. labor unions had to left them feeling frustrated and angry.
Perhaps they also should be feeling politically uncomfortable.
TC Energy Corporation — formerly TransCanada — announced the labor agreement will inject hundreds of millions of dollars in middle-class wages into the American economy, while also ensuring this pipeline will be built by the highest-skilled and highest-trained workforce. For those landowners who have signed easements – including numerous in Northeast and North Central Nebraska – with TC Energy, that’s reassuring.
The agreement was reached with the Laborers International Union of North America, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters.
One of the features of the agreement was the establishment of a Green Jobs Training Program to help union members acquire the specific skills needed to work in the developing renewable energy sector. The company will contribute approximately $10 million, recognizing the 10 million-plus hours anticipated to be worked on Keystone XL by union workers, to establish new training courses for current and future union members in North America.
“We are proud to partner with these union trades and craft workers to ensure this pipeline will be built by qualified professionals with specialized skills to the highest safety and quality standards,” said Richard Prior, president of Keystone XL. “We are especially proud of the new Green Jobs Training Program, which is an investment in thousands of current and future union workers.”
As has been pointed out in this space before, politics can make for strange bedfellows, but this alliance is one of the most unusual — and awkward for Democrats.
That’s because labor unions have traditionally been a Democratic Party stronghold. But the party’s opposition to Keystone XL has struck a wedge between the two sides.
The Green Jobs Training Program’s focus on renewable energy also has to make some Democrats cringe because that’s the kind of environmentally friendly project that they liked to consider their exclusive domain.
This year’s presidential election could hinge on several factors, but the state of the U.S. economy — as well as how the nation is doing in overcoming the pandemic — is likely to be key.
That makes an economic issue like the Keystone XL pipeline as important as ever.