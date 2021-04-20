At its most recent meeting, the Madison County Board of Commissioners garnered feedback on making the county a Second Amendment “sanctuary county” to support the right to bear arms.
While a room full of people offered their opinions in person, commissioners also heard from many others via email and by phone.
“I’ve gotten more emails about this than just about anything else since I have been in office,” said Troy Uhlir, chairman of the county board.
Elected and appointed government officials understand that being accessible is part of their responsibility. One of the bedrocks of a democracy is citizen participation in government. Those elected or appointed to represent citizens want and need to hear from them. Democracy works best when there is a free-flowing dialogue between the two.
That’s why the Daily News introduced its “Keeping in Touch” page more than 15 years ago. The page consists solely of information on how to contact those in office — and the photographs of the officeholders, too.
Here at the Daily News, we routinely receive calls from readers asking how to contact their elected officials. So in recent weeks, we’ve spent time updating the pages to reflect the results of last November’s elections.
Among the additions this year were a state senator, two Norfolk City Council members, a Madison County commissioner, three school board members, a state board of education member, a new county joint planning commission chairman, the Northeast Community College president and the new director of human resources for Norfolk Public Schools.
We now have all the updated information ready to go (although with the changing of cellphone numbers, it’s almost a constant process), so Daily News readers will be able to see the finished product in today’s edition on page 16. We publish the page as space allows, with a goal of publishing it at least once a month if not more often.
For interested readers, what probably makes the most sense is to save the page in a safe place — or click here to view on our website. Then, when you need to make that call or send an email, you’ll know exactly how to do so.
In contacting the elected representatives for their contact information, we’ve found that they genuinely want to hear from citizens, even when it deals with a concern or a complaint. (Of course, offering a bit of praise couldn’t hurt.)
We’re pleased to be able to offer this information again in 2021. It’s just one more way that the Daily News is serving Norfolk and the region and encouraging regular dialogue between officials and constituents.