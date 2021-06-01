High school students in many Nebraska communities aren’t necessarily eager to leave for big cities, according to a survey of 1,300 ninth through 12th graders in eight communities. Nearly 1,000 said they’d prefer a small or medium-sized town, such as Norfolk or Grand Island.
The Nebraska Community Foundation, which sponsored the survey, said many high school students just need to be introduced to the opportunities around them.
Safety, family, community involvement, job opportunities and entertainment are all factors the students plan to weigh when it comes to raising a family. But there is a concern — a little under half anticipate that lack of career opportunities will take them elsewhere.
That’s why it is exciting to see what many small towns are doing to address these factors.
Take Laurel, for example, which is in the middle of a revitalization of the community’s downtown, as well as the separate construction of a new community center and new fire hall.
“It’s almost a domino effect; you have one good thing start and then people jump on, and all of a sudden it’s happening everywhere in town,” said Chris Rasmussen, economic development coordinator. The three projects have combined to total more than $10 million in expenses.
Laurel is not alone. In recent years, Plainview has undertaken such projects as commercial rehabilitation façade improvements and clearance of old buildings.
“Plainview has done a great jobs of strategic planning to identify community needs and target development strategies toward future business, housing, and community development, which has resulted in investments of local capital, along with state and federal grant funding,” said Lowell Schroeder of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District last year.
The City of Stanton also has undergone commercial rehabilitation façade improvements and demolition of dilapidated structures, as well as replacing old sidewalks. These are just a few of the small towns in Northeast and North Central Nebraska working to improve their downtowns.
The one thing they all have in common is they are filled with small businesses. Small businesses help prepare young employees for long-term success, giving them a greater variety of duties and developing a broader range of marketable skills. But it must be the right small business to fill a need or generate interest.
This just reminds us all that downtowns are the lifeblood of every community. And to keep them healthy, support the small businesses every chance you get.