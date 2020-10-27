Many communities and regions — including Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska — have done an excellent job of continuing to stress the importance of buying local. That’s key because with the advent of more online retail shopping, the benefits of supporting brick-and-mortar stores located down the street or across town are worth touting on a regular basis.
There’s another aspect of this issue equally important but perhaps not recognized as often.
It’s the benefits of boosting the local and regional economy by hiring local firms and individuals when it’s time for a business or property owner to expand or build new.
If buying local is important, so is building local.
That’s true whether it’s a full-blown construction company or an individual carpenter; whether it’s a small, family-run home improvement operation or a large architectural firm.
And it’s certainly true when considering the wide range of subcontractors — plumbers, electricians, heating and air-conditioning companies and many others — that often are needed with major construction projects.
When local or area firms and individuals are hired, the money they’re paid gets deposited in local banks, gets spent in local retail stores and gets reinvested in new equipment. The economic multiplying effect is considerable as the dollars continue to circulate in the local economy.
We’re well aware that, in some cases, it’s not always possible or feasible to build local. At peak economic times, local firms and subcontractors may be too busy to take on additional work. There may be situations where an out-of-town contractor offers the lowest cost by a significant margin because of a desire to have a presence in a new market.
It’s also reality that a business or property owner may want to expand or remodel but because of tight finances has to choose the lowest-cost option, even if it’s not a local firm. Those kinds of situations are understandable.
But all things being equal, one hopes that Norfolkans and area residents would try to opt for building local whenever possible.
It’s a changing world out there. The economy is evolving. The way business has been done in the past isn’t going to stay the same.
With all those uncertainties, it’s important for one economic principle to remain at the forefront whenever possible: Buying local (and building local, too) helps ensure a prosperous future.