With another time change now thankfully behind us, state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion wants to put Nebraska on year-round daylight saving time.
His Legislative Bill 283 would preserve the extra hour of sunlight and end the practice of setting clocks back in the fall and “springing” them forward a few months later.
Nebraska is not alone in considering such a change. Since Florida became the first to pass a law to adopt year-round daylight saving time, 16 other states have followed suit. By the end of last year, at least 32 state legislatures had considered similar legislation.
Mirroring a bill passed in Wyoming, Briese’s proposal would not kick in until three neighboring states also switched to a single year-round time. The bill also would not take effect until the federal government allows states to make such a move.
While states can opt out of daylight saving time — as Hawaii and most of Arizona have done — federal law requires action by Congress to allow states to adopt daylight saving time permanently. To that end, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has reintroduced a bill to put the nation on permanent daylight saving time, enlisting the support of seven other senators from both parties.
What began as a World War I-era effort to conserve fuel and electricity by extending daylight hours has succeeded only in increasing energy usage, creating a confusing map of varying time zones and disrupting sleep schedules.
And the argument about kids having to walk to school in the dark if we don’t move the clocks back for winter falls flat. Most young children don’t walk to school by themselves anymore, according to the National Center for Safe Routes to School, because it’s not perceived to be safe no matter how light it is outside. And older kids would have more daylight for after-school programs and sports.
In addition, studies show serious public health and safety risks associated with that lost hour of sleep in the spring. We know some would prefer permanent standard time and more daylight in the morning year round. But we think it makes sense to have more daylight at the end of the day when more people are awake and active. Besides, we already spend two-thirds of the year on daylight saving time.
The U.S. Department of Transportation, which enforces time zones and daylight saving time, maintains daylight saving time saves energy and reduces crime and traffic accidents.
We tend to agree, so let’s stick with daylight time permanently.