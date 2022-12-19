Many things related to infrastructure — such as pipelines — can be worked out by talking, answering questions and keeping communication open.
“Infrastructure is a challenging and tricky business, but it’s not impossible.” That comment was offered this month by Rob Latimer of Summit Carbon Solutions, which is continuing to work toward acquiring land easements for a carbon sequestration pipeline in five states, including Nebraska and several Northeast and North Central Nebraska counties, including Madison County.
“Communication, compensation, treating people respectfully and understanding their concerns, doing all that you can do to try and seek a deal is what’s needed — along with keeping people in the loop. And that’s the purpose of our conversation (here today),” Latimer told the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Latimer then got a chance to put his statements into practice. After his presentation, he spent more than 10 minutes taking comments and getting questions from two landowners.
One of the landowners said he has concerns, including that there would be a lifetime easement on the ground being sought by the Ames, Iowa, company. He also questioned who the investors are backing the pipeline and getting the tax credits?
At that point, Latimer went out and had a conversation with the two landowners outside of the meeting room. We don’t know if all the questions were answered, but we were impressed. We have been told that these companies aren’t willing to answer questions by some opponents of them.
And in the past we have observed that when many of these exchanges take place, both sides dig their heels in and refuse to talk to each other. And that can lead to a war of words.
There’s a lot at stake here for everyone beyond the companies and landowners. There’s additional revenue for the county from property taxes and carbon capture from many of the state’s ethanol plants, helping to ensure that the industry remains viable into the future.
We recognize there are a lot questions that need to be answered. But we also know we have learned a lot in the past year from open houses and conversations between the companies proposing them and the people opposed to them.
There remains to be some fair questions that need to be addressed. Can the landowners, if they are farming the land, become investors? Will these pipelines be sustainable if the federal tax credits dry up? If climate change is such a big threat, why wouldn’t we want carbon sequestration proposals like those offered by Summit and Navigator to be successful, especially in rural states that are dependent on agriculture? This is just a sampling.
We don’t know the answers on these questions. But we do know that it is encouraging when there is recognition that the best way of coming to a solution that can be satisfactory to all is through keeping the lines of communication open.