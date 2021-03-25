As a news organization, our goal is to keep readers informed and spark conversations, whether it be with co-workers, friends, family members, neighbors — or even complete strangers, especially on social media.
It should go without saying that we expect such discussions to remain civil, no matter the medium. Our guiding philosophy in this space has been to praise or offer constructive criticism regarding ideas, not people. We won’t resort to name calling, and we firmly believe that everybody’s entitled to share their own opinions.
But there are times when a line has to be drawn when it comes to these back-and-forth conversations on social media. We are still a family news organization, and we strive to keep the same standards online as we do with our printed edition.
That’s why we continually monitor comments on our social media platforms – and why we felt the need to pin this message on our Facebook page.
“The Daily News encourages civil community discussion on its social media platforms and reserves the right to delete or hide comments that include vulgar language, personal attacks or other inappropriate behavior. Comments that contain memes or GIFs also are prohibited. The intent is to foster a community conversation with comments that are constructive, not destructive, so please comment accordingly.”
When it comes to misleading or erroneous comments, our Facebook page followers generally do a good job of policing those on their own.
For instance, when the Norfolk City Council approved a 2% pay raise for city employees, a comment focused on city leaders “lining their pockets” with a pay raise. Rightfully so, it was quickly pointed out that this pay raise is going to city employees, firefighters, police officers and more.
But in some cases, the comments veer from the original story. One example of that regarded a recent story about an area event that turned into a free-for-all — not about the story itself but about the fact that attendees weren’t wearing masks.
Frankly, we want to hear what readers have to say, and social media comments offer readers another avenue to voice their opinions. A recent story about a U.S. civil rights committee urging Nebraska schools to ban Native American mascots provoked more than 300 comments that were, for the most part, civil and enlightening.
The last thing we want to do is shut down all comments and prevent these kinds of conversations. That’s why we’re here, to spark discussion, promote community engagement and be a community advocate, not a community adversary.