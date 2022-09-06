For pro-life supporters in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the outcome of the constitutional amendment vote last month in Kansas must come as disappointing and concerning.
Voters there — in a conservative state, much like Nebraska — decisively rejected the amendment that would have said there was no right to an abortion in Kansas.
Soon after came the attempts at explaining how that could have happened. Like is often the case, there were factors that played a role, including the pro-choice movement pouring millions of dollars into slickly produced, misleading advertisements. The language of the amendment also played a part. The wording was confusing enough that Kansans may have been confused as to whether a “yes” vote was the pro-choice or pro-life position.
But Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., is making a different point.
Yes, he says, pro-life supporters can attempt to seek solace and rationalization in pointing to some of the mitigating factors. But his argument is that the single biggest reason behind the defeat of the constitutional amendment is that the state’s Republican leaders didn’t get actively involved in pushing for its passage.
“The end of Roe v. Wade was not the end of abortion. It was the beginning, finally, of a real abortion debate in this country. Pro-abortion politicians are eager for it. Too many pro-life ones, though, prefer to duck it. They think they’re playing it safe, but all that does is let pro-abortion extremists frame the debate,” Mr. Roberts recently wrote for Newsweek.
The good news is that pro-life conservatives are still in a still better place than at any time since 1973 when the landmark case was decided. Thirteen states are already enforcing pro-life laws triggered by the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Indiana just passed legislation protecting the unborn. Pro-life issues will be on ballots in several states in November.
Plus, what happened in Kansas — despite the sting of defeat — gives pro-lifers valuable guidance about how to reclaim the political initiative between now and the midterms, Mr. Roberts suggests. “Indeed, that guidance is already clear: if pro-lifers want to pass pro-life laws, they have to make pro-life arguments,” he says.
A January poll found 71% of Americans support placing some restrictions on abortion; pro-abortion politicians, by and large, want none. Most Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortions — pro-abortion politicians demand it.
As Mr. Roberts argues, even after this summer’s Supreme Court decision, the unborn still cannot defend themselves. It is conservatives’ privilege to do so, but the Kansas results show that it is also a duty.