In a recent speech in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Vice President Kamala Harris compared pro-life Americans and the Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling to slave owners from past generations.
“Our country has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies,” she said.
While the historical reference may be correct, the vice president’s analogy is all wrong. That’s the point that was made by Hans von Spakovsky and Sarah Perry of the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. — and it’s a valid one.
They argue that it is abortion supporters — such as Mrs. Harris — who deny the humanity of developing babies, just as slave owners denied the humanity of the men, women and children they owned.
“It is abortion supporters who believe that developing babies are property that can be disposed of based on … ‘the personal decision’ of a woman, one that is ‘her right to make,’ ” they recently wrote.
How is that any different from the attitude of slave owners who treated their slaves like chattel and claimed that it was their right to dispose of them as they willed? Answer: It’s not.
What is also astonishing is the reverence with which liberals like Mrs. Harris treat Roe v. Wade, a decision that resulted in the deaths of literally millions of babies, a disproportionate number of which were African American and Latino.
In fact, Roe v. Wade should really be regarded as the modern equivalent of Dred Scott v. Sandford, the infamous Supreme Court decision by Chief Justice Roger Taney in 1857 that denied Dred Scott his freedom. African Americans, Taney said, were “not regarded as a portion of the people or citizens” protected by the Constitution. And Roe v. Wade said much the same thing: That the life developing in a mother’s womb deserved no protection under the Constitution.
“Equality before the law begins with an equal right to be born and not discarded as waste, which is what literally happens at abortion clinics throughout this nation. The horror of that is indefensible, no matter how much someone like Harris tries to dress it up in noble-sounding language about a nonexistent constitutional right,” the two Heritage Foundation staff members wrote.
The bottom line is this: Contrary to what Vice President Harris may say, the “extremists” are not today’s concerned citizens who are trying to protect the unborn, it is those like the vice president who see nothing wrong with killing the innocent.