Justice was in plain sight

Given what’s transpired of late regarding decisions reached by jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and in Brunswick, Georgia, one might reasonably conclude that bonafide evidence (being precisely as appears or as shown) is key in achieving a just verdict. In both instances the video tape proved indisputable — establishing innocence in the former and guilt in the latter. Truly, the result literally lay in plain sight.
Might such clarity have had the effect of rendering the typical psychodrama pre and post largely moot? NOT! Insurrectionists hatefully bound to a sinister political agenda (most notably on MSNBC and CNN) showed their true colors (no pun intended), so to speak — unalterably committed to pushing jurors toward the usual target or goal ... racism first, last, and always! Their memo? Don’t believe your lying eyes!
But, truth rarely matters to the left. Rather than celebrating what should long stand as rational jury behavior, betrayers to responsible citizenship predictably resort(ed) to propaganda outside the courtroom to leverage support for an immoral cause. Their objective? Keeping our criminal justice system on trial in perpetuity, not only for personal and financial gain (a la Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson) but also for power and control.
Regrettably, what we’ve been witness to in large measure is a corrupt national mainstream media, a subversive “big tech” oligarchy (Facebook, Google, and Twitter execs), and a CRT addicted education system stealing hearts and minds away from principled actions and outcomes.
Respect for traditional institutions, for law and order, for the police, and for the American system of justice in general is under attack ...
Which prompts my recall of an insightful but largely ignored declaration (related to our country’s founding) having surfaced in American History class at Bison High School back in the 1950s, to wit: “If it be asked, what is the most sacred duty and the greatest source of our security in a republic?
The answer would be, an inviolable respect for the constitution and laws.” The author? The great Alexander Hamilton (note the face on the $10 bill).
No, it’s not a coincidence that folks of my vintage who learned history the old-fashioned way (accurately and pridefully) still remember the sage words of founders like Jefferson and Madison and Adams and Franklin and others whose wise counsel put in place the mechanism by which our freedoms yet prevail. Of course, routine reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the preamble was a constant reminder of what’s at stake.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of folks nowadays seem largely bereft of constitution — focused scholarship. They’ve learned or retained little or nothing about the incredibly intensive process through which our founding documents materialized, and they exhibit at best a mixed appreciation for the rights and privileges granted therein ... save, perhaps, for the 2nd amendment that essentially guarantees or protects all the rest ...
Which is why the verdict in Kenosha will command attention for years to come. Factually, our right of self-defense (with a firearm, no less) was upheld — despite illegitimate intimidation efforts by prosecutors and their partners in duplicity, one of whom followed the jury bus in a villainous attempt to acquire the names and addresses of jurors). No, this really wasn’t an example of jurisprudence aimed at determining the guilt or innocence of a defendant.
Make no mistake, this one was a manipulated, coordinated attack both on the right to bear arms and on the right to defend one’s own self (should the need arise). Indeed, it’s difficult to put into words the level of anti-American hatred necessary for such an assault on the constitution.
Never forget, there are those who wish to do this country harm — even if it means dismantling the monumental cornerstones our forefathers put in place.