A federal judge chose exactly the right words — and struck exactly the right tone — when recently sentencing to former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass to nine months in prison.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. didn’t mince words when pointing out that Glass was an elected official, which held him to a higher standard.
“You broke those oaths and you breached the public trust. ... You were the county attorney! You were the county attorney,” Judge Rossiter said from the bench.
Glass received the sentence after pleading guilty in November to a misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy charge.
Glass originally faced two felony counts of cyberstalking. In addition to the prison time, he will be required to serve one year of probation and pay a $3,000 fine. He also has had his law license suspended by the Nebraska Bar Association.
There might be some who think all of that is a pretty harsh penalty for one misdemeanor violation. But the reality is that when individuals choose to seek elective office and public service as compared to — in this case — a private legal practice, they must be held to a higher standard.
In his written argument seeking the recommended sentence of one year in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch quoted former U.S. Attorney General Robert H. Jackson:
“While the prosecutor at his best is one of the most beneficent forces in our society, when he acts from malice or other base motives, he is one of the worst,” Jackson had said in 1940.
That, unfortunately, is what Dodge County experienced during Glass’ time in office.
Information presented in court indicated that Glass acted in malice with base motives while abusing his power of office when he found out in March 2020 that his estranged wife had started dating a Fremont resident. Glass was first appointed to be the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and later elected two times.
Glass directed law enforcement officers who he referred to as “my cops” to look up the boyfriend’s records in criminal databases, follow him, start DUI or drug investigations and told officers to look for crimes.
Glass also sent the boyfriend a series of 46 drunken, profane and derogatory texts one night. That led to the boyfriend being committed to the psychiatric ward of Methodist Fremont Health.
It’s no real surprise that alcohol abuse played a role in Glass’ actions, but that’s no excuse, either.
We think it appropriate that Glass was sentenced to prison.
The judge sent the correct message that serving in public office does obligate those individuals to meeting a higher standard of behavior.