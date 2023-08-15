The chaos that would result if individual counties or communities were able to enact ordinances in conflict with state or federal regulations should be obvious to anyone who doesn’t allow emotion to cloud one’s common sense.

Thankfully, a federal judge in Iowa issued the proper ruling in a case that has implications in Northeast Nebraska, too.

The legal action began after an ordinance was adopted by Shelby County, Iowa, supervisors that would have severely restricted the placement of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

The pipeline is being pursued by Summit Carbon Solution in five states — including Nebraska — to connect ethanol plants in order to transport their captured carbon dioxide emissions to North Dakota for underground sequestration.

If ultimately built and operational, the pipeline would pose advantages to the environment and climate change concerns, along with benefiting farmers and ethanol plants found in the five states.

So far, about 70% of the landowners in those states have voluntarily signed easements with Summit to allow for construction of the pipeline on their property. But there is vocal opposition, including among some property owners and elected officials in Shelby County. Their concerns include the risk of pipeline leaks and damage to property.

Summit — as is the case with similar companies — has the authority to use the process of eminent domain as a last resort to acquire the needed easements. Property owners would be compensated financially through that process.

In Shelby County, supervisors tried to circumvent state and federal laws and regulations by passing an ordinance with restrictions on pipeline construction. Fortunately, Chief Judge Stephanie Rose of Iowa’s Southern District recognized the illegitimacy of such an effort.

The judge noted that county supervisors do have a statutory role in land restoration after a pipeline is built but not in pipeline placement.

“This omission is evidence that the Legislature did not envision a role for counties in regulating the location of pipelines,” Rose wrote. “Common sense suggests these restrictions would eliminate all or almost all land in Shelby County on which an (Iowa Utilities Board) approved pipeline could be built.”

That’s where the chaos would come into play. State and federal laws can’t be ignored by an individual county that doesn’t happen to like a particular project. It’s a lesson to be learned by other counties that may be contemplating similar types of obstructionist policies.

A recent ruling by North Dakota’s Public Service Commission now has placed a big roadblock in Summit’s plans. It remains to be seen whether the pipeline will ultimately be built. Even so, the ruling in the Iowa case remains important in relation to future pipeline projects.

