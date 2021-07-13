Kudos to the U.S. district judge who recently blocked the Biden administration’s arbitrary and premature decision to suspend all new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.
Nebraska was one of 13 states that participated in the suit against the Biden administration’s decree, citing the negative impact the decision would have on individual states. But the most persuasive argument was that the White House overstepped its authority in bypassing public comment periods and other regulatory steps, the judge agreed.
This particular executive order on suspending oil and gas leases was part of a series of such orders all designed to battle climate change. Since it was issued, the U.S. Interior Department has worked on an interim report that will include initial findings on the state of federal conventional energy programs, as well as outlining next steps and recommendations for the department and Congress to improve stewardship of public lands and waters.
That work is appropriate, but it should come before — not after — any far-reaching policy decisions are made.
The president’s executive orders also included a call for Interior officials to review if the gas and oil leasing program on federal lands and water unfairly benefits companies at the expense of taxpayers, as well as the program’s impact on climate change. But wouldn’t it make more sense to see the results of the review before making any sweeping changes to current policy?
That’s why we appreciate U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who issued the court ruling that blocked the Biden administration’s suspension order from being further implemented. No doubt, it is a blow to President Joe Biden’s desire to rapidly transition the nation away from fossil fuels and stave off the effects of climate change. But trying to ramrod sweeping changes into place without first actually studying what the problem is makes no sense.
Judge Doughty sided with the plaintiff states’ attorneys, who argued that the delay of new leasing cost states revenue from rents and royalties. “Millions and possibly billions of dollars are at stake,” he wrote.
We believe the judge’s ruling is a victory not only for the rule of law, but also for thousands of workers who produce affordable energy for Americans.
How all of this is ultimately decided is still up in the air — as it should be — until adequate studies, reviews and public comments are part of the process. It’s called due process in the judicial system. In politics, it might best be referred to as common sense