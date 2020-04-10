Jesus provides hope

Easter is the most important holiday for Christians. It is the day that believers celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, enabling His followers to be assured of a place in heaven.
For many of us, the day brings back memories as children with Easter baskets filled with goodies, dying Easter eggs and then taking part in an Easter egg hunt.
Many families also celebrate by going to church, then coming home and hosting or visiting grandparents for a meal that includes a baked ham.
No matter what the tradition, the center of it was focusing on Jesus’ victory over death.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year, that focus for Christians will continue. Some of their celebrations, however, will have to be altered.
Whether it is at home, in a church with just a few people, watching via Facebook live, listening on the radio, attending services in a parking lot or other ways, there remains reason to celebrate. Jesus conquered death and made us perfect in God’s eyes.
It has been an unusual Lent as well. While many Christians observe the days before Jesus’ death with acts of penance and sacrifice, some of this year’s sacrifices were not intended — brought about by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Stations of the cross, Bible studies, Mass and various Friday services have been canceled. The same goes for this Holy Week’s observances, beginning with Palm Sunday.
Instead, many Christians have been forced to pray at home alone, reading devotions and the Bible. In some ways, these challenges offer more opportunities for solitude instead of Christian community worship.
It might not be the perfect conditions, but God is used to less than perfection from humans. In fact, in order to make up for human imperfections or sin, God sent his only son, Jesus, to live among us, helping us to learn more about His Father before ultimately dying for all.
Even though Jesus was human, he was still God, living a holy and sinless life. And when He died, he conquered humanity’s sinful nature and took our place on the cross to be perfect in God’s eyes.
Regardless what circumstances we face, having Jesus pay the penalty on the cross for our sins is a great reason to celebrate.