When a new house or commercial building is finished and ready for occupancy, the builder may tell the new occupant to keep a list of things that need to be fixed or completed.
That’s what the builder of Christian author Max Lucado’s new home did.
“My builder never should have asked me to keep it. I dreaded showing it to him. He’s a skilled builder, a fine friend. And he built us a great house. But the house had a few mistakes. I didn’t notice any of the mistakes until I moved in. But once you take up residence in a place, you see every flaw,” he wrote.
“A bedroom door won’t lock. The storage room window is cracked. Someone forgot to install towel racks in the girls’ bathroom. Someone else forgot the knobs to the den door. As I said, the house is nice, but the list is growing.”
Then, as Mr. Lucado is so adept at doing, he takes a real-life situation that many can relate to and turns it into a faith-based message for all to consider.
“Looking at the list of the builder’s caused me to think about God making a list of mine. After all, hasn’t he taken up residence in my heart? And if I see flaws in my house, imagine what he sees in me,” Mr. Lucado wrote.
“The door hinges to the prayer room have grown rusty from underuse. The stove called jealousy is overheating. The attic floor is weighted with too many regrets. The cellar is cluttered with too many secrets. And won’t someone raise the shutter and chase the pessimism out of this heart?”
The list of our weaknesses would be long, and the kind of thing we probably wouldn’t want others to know about.
They never will because of what took place on Easter. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross — and his subsequent resurrection — wiped all that away. As the Bible says in Colossians 2:14, “He canceled the record that contained the charges against us. He took it and destroyed it by nailing it to Christ’s cross.”
As Mr. Lucado went on to write, “Between his hand and the wood of the cross, there was a list. A long list. A list of our mistakes: our lusts and lies and greedy moments and prodigal years. A list of our sins. God has done with us what I am doing with our house. He has penned a list of our faults. The list God has made, however, cannot be read. The words can’t be deciphered. The mistakes are covered. The sins are hidden. Those at the top are hidden by his hand; those down the list are covered by his blood.”
The list was wiped away by Jesus’ death and resurrection. It’s the Easter message of renewal.