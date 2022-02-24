Believe me, it’s true. Ancestors rooted in my own personal history were straight-shooters.
They walked their talk — parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles alike. Saying one thing and doing another was taboo. Actions spoke louder than words. Principles mattered — whether constitutional or Biblical (or traceable to Benjamin Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac, perhaps). Logic and reason dictated behavior.
My dad, born in 1910 and an eighth-grade graduate, was fond of repeating that perspective is the hub around which everything in life revolves. (Could Aristotle have been a focus of study in grade school in those days? Well, maybe so.) By comparison to today’s example, he and others instrumental to my tutelage seemed better able to deal with the comparative importance of things — sorting the wheat from the chaff, so to speak.
Which might explain my frustration relating to the Jan. 6 debacle at “the people’s house” in Washington, D.C., and the ongoing foofaraw (synonym for blather, cacophony, bluster, kerfuffle,) parodied by AG Merrick Garland and partisan toadies.
Have they no reality? Making a mountain out of a molehill (a “wantitump” dug up by a mole-rat) is sort of like beating a dead horse ... wasting time and energy on a lost cause.
Likening Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor (2,403 dead) or to 9/11 (2,977 dead)? My gosh, Kamala, get a grip! Or to the Civil War (750,000 dead)? C’mon, man ... er, Joe, Joe, wake up! The only life lost on Jan. 6 was that of an unarmed female veteran (shot by Capitol police) whose deathworthy offense is yet unexplained. That’s it! No other casualties! Not a single one! No wood, brick or mortar torched! No jobs or livelihoods lost!
Compared to the deadly BLM and ANTIFA riots of summer 2020, Jan. 6 merits barely a blip on the radar screen. Lest we forget, death and destruction ruled for weeks and months. Police were targeted. Establishments were looted at will. Property was set aflame. Innocent people were unmercifully attacked!
Law and order was notably absent! Anarchy reigned! Jan. 6, 2021? It’s history’s somber footnote —nothing more.
And the “cradle of democracy” (for those who dare to care, that “seat-of-power” designation implying the consensus of the majority traces to ancient Greece and Athens in the 18th century) where federal lawmakers gather? No cornerstone disturbed. No statues upended. No furniture set ablaze. It’s virtually the same as before — albeit absent the upright, distinguished, reverential manner of decorum once deemed proper by learned servants.
Nevertheless, doubling down on foolishness is inexcusable. The Jan. 6 investigation commission is a charade — it’s Frankenstein in spades — a farcical creation that has the potential of destroying the reputations (what’s left of them, at least) of “co-leaders” Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff.
Consider, they subpoenaed private emails, edited them falsely, and then shared the falsified version with the public. How disrespecting and disrespectable is that?
Well, given their example of the last few years (Schiff’s earned reputation as a peddler of lies related to the Russia-Mueller collusion hoax and Cheney’s deserved demotion from a House leadership position as a consequence of disloyalty to her party), need anyone be surprised? Moral integrity is a vanishing species nowadays — hence the typical hypocrisy feigning qualities and beliefs that one does not actually possess.
Consequently, be prepared. Because of her exhibited irrational hatred for all things Trump, between now and November, Democrats and their national media cohorts will do everything they can to rehabilitate Ms. Cheney’s image before Wyoming voters.
Will it work? Well, probably not. There’s a pithy proverb (perhaps you’ve heard of it) yet echoing from the mid-1500s: “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear!” Enough said?