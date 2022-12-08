All veterans have made sacrifices, which is why they should all be honored. That was the message Gayle Frevert shared with her fellow veterans and members of the public who attended the Veterans Day ceremony nearly a month ago at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
It is a message that many of us are aware of but probably take for granted except on holidays like Veterans Day and Memorial Day or even the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Many of us who attended school in the last century can probably recall veterans telling us about their experiences serving their country and feeling grateful. Many of now have a built-in respect for veterans.
It doesn’t seem like everyone in this country holds veterans in as high of esteem as we once did. This is probably true among many younger people — not just athletes — who don’t stand for the national anthem, put down the country on social media or don’t show respect for those who served.
Yes, we know it is a free country. And we also know there are a few veterans who will say part of what they fought for was to allow people the freedom to be critical of the government or express themselves however they wish.
Jerry Eisenhauer, the veterans home administrator in Norfolk, served as master of ceremonies at the Veterans Day program and reminded those attending that only 1% of the population is protecting this nation’s freedoms and rights. That isn’t much, and just a fraction of what previous generations did, including some who had little choice.
Ms. Frevert is among those who volunteered to serve. Like others now who volunteer, she served around the world, including during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Now, she encourages people to thank veterans for their service and take time to hear their stories.
That’s an important reminder that we take time to hear our veterans’ stories. That doesn’t seem as widespread as it used to be. If you are unsure, ask students you know today if they have ever had a veteran come to their classroom to discuss their war experiences. Ask a student if they know why Pearl Harbor is important.
We don’t believe schools should mandate having veterans come to school. That would only add to the workload of administrators and teachers. But what we would like to ask is to have teachers volunteer to contact veterans homes or their local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars to see if they have any veterans they might recommend visit their classroom to discuss their experiences.
We believe hearing firsthand from veterans will help our nation regain some of the respect we once had for veterans. Also, let students ask questions so they get to know about what they had to sacrifice, if they think that pay and pensions are adequate or if they feel it is disrespectful not to stand for the national anthem.
There are many veterans who are willing to share their thoughts. All we have to do is ask.