While the subject of paying taxes receives considerable media attention — especially when it comes to who pays and how much — less attention seems to be given to how difficult completing tax forms are.
A study from the American Action Forum (AAF) released three years ago said the average individual income tax generates 2.6 billion hours of paperwork from roughly 150 million tax filers. That’s about 17 hours per response. The group also found that companies spend about 275 hours each preparing their taxes.
The Internal Revenue Service indicates the cost of tax paperwork for businesses and individuals comes out to $86 billion, but AAF says it is as high as $170 billion annually. That’s a lot of hours organizing and working on tax forms. But for some, it still requires a professional to prepare them. And for that, there’s a cost.
According to the National Society of Accountants’ 2018-19 Income and Fees Survey, the average tax preparation fee for a tax professional to prepare a Form 1040 and state return with no itemized deductions is $188. Itemizing deductions raises the average fee by more than $100 to $294.
How did it ever get this difficult? Is there anyone who truly keeps up with everything and is aware of every change every year? Individuals are taxed at different rates. They can deduct some of their income or get credits toward what they pay based on an ever changing list of rules.
But tax complexity is nothing new. The Tax Reform Act of 1986 was supposed to make things simpler. Unfortunately, most taxpayers still had to pay for professional assistance, so it must not have been that much simpler. Both Republicans and Democrats have supported plans to make the tax code simpler. There have been calls for a flat tax or single rate, even getting rid of all taxes but a universal sales tax. So what is the solution?
How about allowing those who like the current system to keep it? Give people a choice. They can keep taking the same complicated system.
And those who want a simpler form, let them pay a flat rate, such as 5% on all incomes over $20,000. At $50,000, it jumps to 10%. At $100,000, it jumps to 15%. At $150,000, it jumps to 20%. At $250,000 or higher, it remains 25%.
Give people the choice and over time, more people are likely to go for the simpler system — even if they pay a little more. Just getting rid of the aggravation and being able to do one’s own taxes would be worth it for many Americans.
And for those who think it would shortchange the government, keep in mind that nearly half of all Americans pay no federal income taxes, according to sources like the Tax Policy Center and universities that have studied it.