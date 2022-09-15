As reported by ESPN earlier this month, NFL players can again wear social justice messages on their helmets this season. In addition, “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in stadium end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s “Inspire Change” platform.
The league also will bring back the “Say Their Stories” initiative and, for the first time, each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18.
“We are committed to ‘Inspire Change’ and the social justice work that inspires change for the long term,” Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.
The six messages players can choose from as part of the helmet decal program are: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.”
Does the league truly believe this is making a difference? Did the previous years’ messages have any impact on ending racism? Apparently not, judging by all the stories in the media, such as a Duke University volleyball player allegedly being called a racial slur by Brigham Young University fans — although subsequent investigations didn’t find any evidence of that.
If we want to inspire change, shouldn’t the NFL broaden its horizons? What about “Don’t Litter,” “Be Kind to Animals,” “Eat Your Vegetables” or “Don’t Beat Up Wives and Girlfriends?” Does anyone think that would make a difference in cleaning up the country, finding homes to feral cats, getting rid of obesity or reducing violence against women? Of course not. It sounds silly to even suggest so, doesn’t it?
In Nebraska, perhaps the Nebraska players can wear stickers that say, “Use Minimum Tillage” or “Rotate Your Crops.” Based on the NFL’s thinking, many farmers watch Nebraska football and seeing that message might be a game-changer. And if it makes a difference to changing one person’s farming practices, then it would be worth it, wouldn’t it? Sarcasm intended.
Since the NFL has allowed political statements, perhaps they should allow some that say “Stop Government Waste,” “Get Rid of the National Debt,” “Inflation is a Tax on Everyone” or “Establish Competency Tests for Presidents.”
The NFL also has worked with New Era and the Players Coalition to offer an Inspire Change stocking cap that can be worn on the sideline during Weeks 17 and 18 by players, coaches and other personnel to add additional visibility to the cause. The hat will be sold at retail, and 100% of the league’s proceeds will be donated to Inspire Change grant recipients, according to ESPN.
Maybe if the additional stickers are approved, the NFL also would be willing to allow 100% of the league’s proceeds for its stocking cap sales to go toward funding domestic abuse shelters, reducing the national debt and helping farm groups.
All kidding aside, isn’t allowing just one type of sticker actually promoting discrimination against all other causes?