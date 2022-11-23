It’s time for an attitude of gratitude

It’s the time of the year when families are gathering to celebrate and give thanks. Many are carrying out traditions that have been passed on for generations — carving turkey, baking pies, watching football, and putting up Christmas decorations after a Thanksgiving feast.
It’s also a time of gratitude and giving thanks for the blessings we’ve received this year. Whether it’s a low unemployment rate, good schools, or great churches, we have a lot to be grateful for in the Cornhusker State.
While negative news often dominates our social media feeds, this season is an opportunity to call to mind how our fellow Nebraskans are giving back to our community. As family and friends gather, I encourage you to take some time to step back and reflect.
In that spirit, here’s a few of the stories I’ve encountered in the last several months about folks that are making a difference here in the First District and beyond — people and organizations that are selflessly giving back and making a positive impact.
Food Relief: From the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk to the FoodBank of Lincoln, people across the First District are working to ensure that no one goes hungry this holiday season and all year long. Since 1992, the Orphan Grain Train, a non-profit based in Norfolk, has been providing food aid in America and around the world. Over the years, they’ve served people in 69 countries across five continents.
Other organizations, like the Food Bank of Lincoln, are serving our local communities. Recently, they opened a brand new 60,000 square foot facility, which I was able to visit in the last few weeks. The FoodBank has been serving 16 counties across Southeast Nebraska since 1982, and over the last year, they connected people in need with 9 million meals.
First Responders: Throughout 2022, we’ve witnessed a lot of heroism from our first responders in the First District and across the state. Fueled by drought, this year is on track to be the second worst for wildfires in state history. About 200,000 acres have burned so far. In October, firefighters across the region descended on Lancaster County to battle wildfires, helping minimize damage. Their work protected people’s lives, homes, and property. Other areas of the state have experienced worse outcomes.
Last month, a wildfire in the Sandhills resulted in the death of Mike Moody, the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moody family and all our first responders who have sacrificed so much to battle these fires and protect our communities.
National Guard: I recently had the opportunity to attend the sendoff ceremony for the 43rd OSA Det. Unit of the Nebraska National Guard. The National Guard has a unique mission — serving both our local communities and our country.
From the southern border to the Middle East to helping with logistics during the COVID pandemic right here in Nebraska, the National Guard has been playing a wide variety of roles in recent years. The 43rd OSA Det. Unit is just one of the units currently deployed by the National Guard, carrying out missions away from their families. Please keep these brave men and women in your prayers throughout the holidays.
During this season, we will continue to work to be responsive to your needs and constituents across the First District. My team is ready to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs you might encounter. You can call 402-438-1598 or visit my website at https://flood.house.gov to contact my team.
Mandi, the boys, and I wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!