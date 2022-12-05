With the mid-term elections completed and no more candidates to support or oppose — at least, for a while — how are those heavily invested in politics going to keep busy? In Nebraska anyway, it appears it’s a time to scrutinize the effectiveness and work of political parties.
The Nebraska Republican Party continues to be in the spotlight given this summer’s tumultuous state convention that resulted in a mass exodus of party leadership. It remains to be seen how effective the new slate of GOP officials will be in capitalizing on a significant advantage in registered voter totals. The question for Nebraska Republicans isn’t whether they’re conservative but whether they’re conservative enough.
More recently, the Nebraska Democratic Party has received the focus of attention after several prominent party figures suggested the state party needs to take a more moderate tone when pitching its candidates to voters.
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey, for example, described the state party as “pathetic.” Former Gov. Ben Nelson agreed that the state party should increase its focus on pulling moderate voters to their side. Mr. Nelson said that strategy was successful for him in winning two statewide races.
But their comments weren’t appreciated by Jane Kleeb, the party’s state chairwoman, who called Mr. Kerrey’s comments a “slape in the face.” Ms. Kleeb said the party is already focused on reaching voters in the middle. “All shades of blue are welcome in our party,” she said.
For political junkies across the state, this is fascinating stuff. For many Nebraskans, however, it’s less than intriguing. It’s probably safe to say that most voters, regardless of party affiliation, are pleased when there are Democratic and Republican candidates who are of sound character, have reasonable and well-formed stances on important issues and — as a bonus — have offer some new and intriguing ideas to consider.
For the conservatives in the state — and we count ourselves among them — one can’t help but take this opportunity to poke a bit of good-natured fun at the squabbling going on among Nebraska Democrats.
If the issue is whether it would be wise to appeal to moderate voters in Nebraska, then the pertinent question may be this: Given how so many Democratic candidates are far left — way far left, to be precise — in their views, is it even possible to find moderates who will be comfortable with those radically liberal candidates?
To be fair, the same question might be posed about conservative candidates who are far to the right. How far is too far?
If nothing else, this kind of political talk makes for good coffee shop conversations until the 2024 elections capture everyone’s attention.