It's not like Romney can face a recall

No, it’s not my habit to put much stock in what in some circles is considered to be an informal but quasi-legitimate means of communication (the proverbial grapevine) — given that it can translate to wild speculation postulated by an incendiary whose discontent is designed to enflame public opinion. Not usually of an insulting personal nature, it doesn’t meet the threshold denoting “gossip.”

Which makes categorizing social media rumblings that the good citizens of Utah may be contemplating a recall effort to remove the cartoon character, Pierre Delecto ... excuse me, Mitt Romney, from the United States senate somewhat challenging. It’s one of those “breaking news” flashes we’ve all experienced that seems to conflict with common sense or to contradict itself but nevertheless may ring true.

Well, not this time! Credulity overruled! (Sorry to disappoint!) Yes, the recall of U.S. officers, such as senators or representatives or presidents or vice-presidents, was considered at the time of drafting of the federal constitution back in 1787, but no authorization for such a provision was ultimately included in the final version. Hence, no member of congress has ever been recalled. Mr. Delecto ... er, Romney, is safe.

But, why indeed would the notion of recall arise; in the first place — given the logical (?) expectation that enlightened Twitter or Facebook or lnstagram users — having apparently satisfied the education establishment’s standards for graduation and a diploma of sorts — would be fully aware of the constitutional barrier? Well, allow me to explain.

History, especially that which pertains to our nation’s founding (and therefore stands in opposition to today’s subversive liberal ideology impacting how and what students learn or don’t) has largely been purged from school curriculums.

Hence, today’s conventional “scholars” tend to know little about their country’s origin — and could care less. It’s passé. It’s done and dusted, to piggyback on an old Scottish cliché.

Nowadays, being naive or heedless or unschooled seems acceptable as long as one feels good about it ... which might help in understanding how it has come to pass that achievement scores in key subject areas (including math and science and reading) in the USA lag far behind those in other industrialized nations.

No, there’s no denying the statistics. (For those who dare to care, Hong Kong, Canada, Taiwan, Estonia, Japan, and Korea lead the way.)

Regrettably, that low bar (no pun intended), which hinders movement or progress toward a wishful goal of a more informed citizenry, represents an ominous development. Ergo, people like the overweening and childish Mitt Romney (whose infantile “Pierre” alter ego bears no relation to South Dakota’s capital city) manage to get elected. Voter ignorance yields unfavorable results. Failure to pay attention matters.

Frankly, at this point it’s difficult to know for whom to feel sorrier — Mr. Romney, whose pitiful, unrestrained hatred for the president is indicative of severe mental decay, or for the residents of Utah (and the rest of us, too) who have little choice but to put up with his maleficence until he seeks re-election or resigns.

Given his woeful example, either alternative can’t come too soon!

