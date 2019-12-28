I told you so! I told you so! I told you so! I told you so! (Yea, “the cat is out of the bag” — to repeat my dad’s oft-cited cliche — turned loose courtesy of the Horowtiz report).
Finally the entrenched mob’s dirty deeds will unfold piece by piece — proving me right all along. yes, a farm and ranch raised South Dakota country boy with deep Nebraska ties dared to write what others wouldn’t or couldn’t, and the Norfolk Daily News — in contrast to the biased routine modeled modeled by the national mainstream media — had the journalistic integrity to print it.
Hence, unlike folks in Lincoln or Omaha or Sioux Falls or Rapid City or a thousand other places, Daily News subscribers and partakers have reason to celebrate their good fortune. They’ve had the opportunity to read the truth, and they know what’s coming and how ultimately devastating it will be.
The trail to jail is open, and the cabal of evildoers — whose names have frequented this column — will be held to account.
CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times have forfeited any right to exist. They, too, think you are deplorable and irredeemable. It isn’t just Hillary and the Democrats. Together they attempted to undo a legitimate election. They tried to rob you of your vote! They are crooks!
They have no respect for the constitution, for the rights granted therein, or for the constitutional republic the founders created.
ABC, NBC, CBS, the BBC and other duplicitous participants are complicit. They have contributed to the phony narrative willingly, consistently and unabashedly. Question! Are there any decent people left within the corrupt media swamp to own up to their sins and ask forgiveness? Well, don’t hold your breath! Confession requires a conscience! Theirs has taken leave.
Truly, as Norfolk Daily News readers have seen firsthand, for two plus years I have been unpeeling the onion, so to speak. It’s been both frustrating and exhilarating. No one else, it seems, had either the nerve (yes, I’ve been threatened) or the common sense to do it. Or was it audacity, fearlessness, or moral high-mindedness. Who knows? It doesn’t matter. Regardless, it needed to be done.
Now it’s a matter of watching AG Barr, Prosecutor Durham, and the grand jury do their work. Can they restore confidence and trust in government and in America’s system of justice? Possibly — if each and every villainous coup perpetrator is publicly pinpointed, deservedly scolded, and justifiably imprisoned. The entire world needs to see it! Nothing short of that outcome will suffice! Judgment day is long overdue . . .
Which is why many have (or had) given up — convinced by time and circumstance that the rabble of deep state transgressors will get away with it? That sentiment is understandable. Accountability is fleeting. The miscreants, aided and abetted by media enablers and congressional ideologues, have covered their tracks. . . save from a few scent-conscious patriots whose faith remains unshaken.
Here, consequently, is what I believe. If the evidence regarding criminal wrongdoing were never meant to be revealed and if the lawbreakers were not to be held responsible, President Trump would never have been elected in the first place.
It’s exactly as Rev. Graham said (and as what has since transpired proves). The Hand of God was involved in the outcome of the 2016 election. It was necessary to save the country.
Lest we forget, God is still in control. He always has been!