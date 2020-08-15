The Big Ten administrators and national media were apparently taken by surprise by the outpouring of public fury from Nebraska — and to a lesser extent parts of Iowa, Ohio and Michigan — after learning of its decision to cancel the football season.
What was most surprising was that the decision was made less than a week after a revised schedule had been released. When Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was asked what had changed, he didn’t provide any type of coherent answer — just rambling.
It’s hard to make sense of the decision. Is there something else at play? As Scott Frost indicated, he believes the players are safer by playing.
“The virus is going to be here whether we play football or not,” he told the Associated Press. “I feel 100 percent certain that the safest place for our football players, in regards to the coronavirus, is right here, where there is structure, testing, medical supervision.”
Frost wasn’t alone in his assessment. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh also wrote a public letter and invited reporters and health officials to view his program in person.
Harbaugh wrote in part, “We respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however we will not cower from it. We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play. If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done.”
We know these are difficult decisions and it is easy to second guess their assessments in regards to the coronavirus. But, these are major decisions that impact thousands of players, millions of fans and the economies of many cities and states. Don’t they deserve some insight into why?
There should be an explanation on what has changed since last week. At times, it seems like logic is gone when decisions are made in regards to COVID-19.
As long as the players are practicing, they receive daily temperature checks and have trainers watching over them. They eat as well as anybody, take supplements and have medical screenings and observations.
Players are at greater risk from injuries on the field than a virus that millions of young people already have contracted and overcome. College athletes, it seems, would be at a greater risk of mortality from meningitis, another virus that is even more highly contagious and deadly for young people.
At some point, we need to try to return life back to normal. Then if there are major outbreaks, steps can be taken to alter or stop the season.
We think Frost hit the nail on the head when he said, “If we cancel football tomorrow, we’re throwing up a white flag saying that this can’t be done.”