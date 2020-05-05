In a recent letter to the editor, former Norfolk Mayor Sue Fuchtman commended those running for office this year.
“I was pleased to see the number of candidates running for vacant Norfolk City Council seats. It is not without much thought that a person is willing to give of himself to make a positive impact for the citizens of Norfolk.”
In all, seven candidates are seeking two seats on the Norfolk City Council — including five relative newcomers to political campaigns. That’s great on two fronts: First, that newcomers aren’t afraid to throw their hats into the ring and secondly, that previously unsuccessful runs aren’t deterring other candidates.
This newspaper sought information from about 30 candidates running in contested races in May — whether that be on the federal, state, regional, county or local level — involving more than eight different races. That’s a marked decrease from the nearly 80 candidates who ran in contested races in the 2018 primary election.
Nebraska’s area congressional races to be decided a week from today feature longtime incumbents facing challenges on both sides, including two from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The Madison County commissioners race features two political newcomers, and the city council race in Battle Creek has drawn five candidates.
Much like 2018 — when Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine had to defeat multiple Republican candidates and Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering was challenged by three GOP candidates — Smith again faces a bevy of challengers for his 3rd District seat and Sen. Ben Sasse faces a challenge from Matt Innis of Lincoln.
Since defeating Democrat Scott Kleeb in 2006 with 55% of the vote, Smith has faced primary challenges in 2012, 2014, 2018 and now this year — 15 opponents in all. But no candidate has come close to defeating Smith, who has carried at least 65% of the vote in every election since.
The Senate race also features an astounding seven Democrats — including Daniel Wik of Norfolk, who lost against Rep. Jeff Fortenberry two years ago.
That’s healthy for democracy.
The people deserve the right to make their voices heard, and while both Smith and Sasse are expected to win, the primary challenges should sharpen them come November.
May the best candidates win.