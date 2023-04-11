Mexican poet Cesar Cruz once said art is meant to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. Perhaps the current comfort level of society explains why there’s been an increasing push to censor art, especially as it pertains to the written word.
And contrary to the narrative of some politicians and celebrities, people on both sides of the political aisle are guilty of supporting such a push.
The American Library Association (ALA) recently released a report saying 2,571 book titles were the subject of challenges last year.
According to the report, the number of demands that specific books be removed from schools or public libraries increased 38% between 2022 and the previous year.
Attempts to “ban books” are nothing new. One of the first instances in the Americas dates to the 1650s, when William Pynchon published a pamphlet refuting Puritan Doctrine that was condemned and publicly burned.
Today, the list of challenged titles ranges from such classics as Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” — both of which came under fire in part due to racially insensitive language — to a plethora of more contemporary books that tackle controversial topics.
Conservatives often seem to take the brunt of the blame for the push to “ban” controversial books.
But those on the left willing to throw the proverbial stones might want to take a step back in light of the news that Harper Collins, one of the “big five” publishing houses, is publishing new editions of works by famed author Agatha Christie with passages reworked or removed.
The reason? To placate the politically correct by removing potentially offensive language, including insults and references to race, ethnicity and gender.
The revisions to Christie’s books come on the heels of “sensitivity edits” recently made to works of children’s author Roald Dahl and James Bond creator Ian Fleming, both of which were made to “preserve their relevance to modern readers.”
Dahl’s literary estate green-lighted the changes to his works, but its publisher later agreed to release “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection” after being accused of censorship and getting caught up in what some on the right have called “wokeness run amok.”
Sensitivity editing has become a polarizing topic for both readers and writers. It might be prudent for modern authors to utilize the services of sensitivity readers for current works to avoid the slings and arrows of political correctness.
But, right or wrong, the prose in classic literary works reflects the worldview of characters of the time in which they were written.
To alter that for the sake of comfort is akin to whitewashing history.
One has to wonder how these alterations are tolerated — even often celebrated — by the same groups of people who would pitch a fit over parents who want to make sure the books to which their children have access in school are appropriate for their age and maturity level.
After all, even “banned books” are easily accessible through bookstores and online outlets. Will the same always be true for classics whose prose has been scrubbed?