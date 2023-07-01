It is an unfortunate truism of politics that partisans tend to believe the worst about members of the opposite party and no amount of facts — if, indeed, facts can be agreed upon — move people from their entrenched positions. Largely, I think, it’s all about gaining or keeping power and not actually discovering the truth or solving problems.

In a relativistic age when everyone has their own “truth,” how does one discern what is objectively true and what is false? And the even bigger question is how does one persuade someone who refuses to believe irrefutable facts that they are wrong?

If everyone has their own “truth” then nothing can be said to be true. If we no longer teach — even impose — virtue and the importance of good character, then we get their opposite.

Which brings me to the case of Hunter Biden and two conflicting positions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware who spent five years investigating Hunter Biden and came up with conclusions that were already known, because Biden has admitted to them, had full authority to bring whatever charges he wished against the president’s son.

Those suspecting far more crooked behavior on the part of Hunter and other members of his family, including his father, think there is much more to discover and that Weiss did not dig far enough into the business dealings of Hunter, “the big guy” and “Mr. 10 Percent,” aka Joe Biden.

Two IRS whistleblowers have testified before a closed House Ways and Means Committee executive meeting. They told a story that contradicts what Garland and Weiss have said. One of them, Gary Shapley, has spent 14 years with the tax agency. He claims, according to the released transcript of his testimony, that he was blocked from pursuing leads when it appeared things were getting too close to higher-ups.

Shapley says the Justice Department, its tax division and Weiss’ office “provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest.”

Predictably, Democrats deny all this. Are they saying Shapley is lying? What possible motive could he have as he has served under Republican and Democratic presidents and is regarded within the IRS as one of its top investigators?

There is only one way to discover the truth in all this and that is for Shapley, the anonymous whistleblower, Attorney General Garland, Weiss, and anyone and everyone else with knowledge about Hunter’s activities beyond the felony gun and tax evasion plea deal to be put under oath and publicly testify. These would include witnesses to Shapley’s claims that he expressed frustration as he sought to advance his investigation.

In a statement, Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said: “IRS employees who blew the whistle on this abuse were retaliated against, despite a commitment IRS Commissioner (Daniel) Werfel made before the Ways and Means Committee to uphold their legal protections. They were removed from this investigation after they responsibly worked through the chain of command to raise (their) concerns.”

Character matters. Good character guards against bad behavior and protects against allegations of wrongdoing. Jim Rohn, an American entrepreneur, observed: “Character isn’t something you were born with and can’t change, like your fingerprints. It’s something you weren’t born with and must take responsibility for forming.”

If one has bad character — like Hunter Biden and, yes, Donald Trump, anything is believable.

Construction zone? — Paula Penningotn

NORFOLK — On June 14, I sent an email to Nathan Powell, Norfolk Parks & Recreation director, asking that tarps be put over the picnic tables in Johnson Park. They have the framework for that, have covered the tables in the past, and I thought people do not need to be sitting in the sun!

Great event — Jeff and Evonne Burkink

NORFOLK — We wish to point out the great job by the steering committee, which planned the open house celebration on June 17 at the Norfolk Junior High. They did a fantastic job!

‘Meaningless’ newspaper — Charissa Steffensmeier

Editor’s note: After the initial contact from the letter writer below, the writer of the article that originally appeared in the Daily News checked with the Archdiocese of Omaha. The Archdiocese spokesman said there was nothing wrong with the article and the information was correct. This let…

Barack Obama told a good joke the other day. He said he thought that the level of disinformation and misinformation online has gotten so dangerously high in the U.S. that we need to develop “digital fingerprints” so ordinary citizens can tell what’s truly true and know who’s not telling it.

In early July, I will begin my new role as director of the Department of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska. It is an extraordinary honor to serve my home state in this capacity and I will bring with me experiences from my past career.

A few years ago, around the time of the last presidential election, a friend told me a story. She was at Mass in the Philly suburbs, and when the homily began, the priest started to tell the congregation why they could not vote for Joe Biden and still be consistent with Catholic doctrine.