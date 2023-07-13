As conversations often go these days, this one wasn’t overloaded with good news. Cherished friends in Scotland deemed their country to have surpassed the tipping point — having gone over the edge, so to speak. They feel like strangers in their own land — no longer sure about their country’s future or their place in it.
Regrettably, theirs is a sorrowful feeling that is regularly shared by folks of our vintage (oldtimers, more or less) both there and here.
No, it’s not an easy adjustment. The things we’ve known for decades and counted on in later years are largely passe. Images reminding us of the past and of what it took to get here — of Washington and Churchill and Jefferson and Roosevelt and Lincoln, etc. — seem but a footnote both literally and figuratively.
Unbelievably, our proud history is no longer celebrated — having seeded territory to the dementedly fabricated offices of wokeism and equity.
Which has had the salutary effect not only of compromising constitutional tenets but also of dumbing down the majority population. If indeed it’s true that ignorance is bliss, the “social justice” halfwits deceitfully responsible are destined to live a long and happy life.
And, if that sounds harsh, so be it. Defacing monuments, repudiating traditions, despoiling the police, and abandoning values is not indicative of a functioning, educated brain!
Nevertheless, here we find ourselves catering to an irrational mindset where rioters who burn down buildings and topple statues and destroy businesses are hailed as heroes.
That’s foreign territory for those of us who grew up respecting and appreciating our heritage — honoring veterans who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy. That the PentaGON(E) is now force-feeding CRT propaganda throughout the armed forces is an utter disgrace.
Sadly, political correctness (the same officer hacks who botched the Afghanistan withdrawal are avid preferred pronoun autocrats) and (trans)genderism overrule the way we’re allowed to speak and think. Hence, our bathroom choices are now exposure friendly (no pun intended). Ladies’ rooms are accessible to men who claim to be women, which places a premium on lockable privacy doors that were largely non-existent back in the day.
In all seriousness, so much has changed that many of us no longer recognize today’s America ... or what remains of the dream that gave us hope. We’re in debt up to our ears — with little expectation that our children (or their kids) will ever be able to repay the trillions in debt that our government has piled up. Balanced budgets?
They, too, are antiques. Need versus want? Aha, there’s the catch-22. Materialism has befouled society. Credit cards are the rage!
Mr. Biden (he’s been feeding at the public trough forever) insists that climate change is our biggest threat. Well, senility is a debilitating condition resulting in severe mental deterioration — eroding one’s ability to think, concentrate or remember ... all of which may help in explaining his altogether silly climate hypothesis ... or his total dependence on teleprompters ... or even his lapse of memory regarding his illegal stashing of classified documents.
Interesting, isn’t it, that while fossil fuels (coal, oil and natural gas) are taboo, unreliable power from windmills and solar panels that are less efficient, more costly, and a pox on the landscape are an energy panacea? Electric vehicles (charging posts and dead battery graveyards?) and electric stoves (gas or wood is a no-no) require untenable, unwelcome adjustments — negating any minor environmental gains. It’s senseless policy politically contrived for selfish purposes.
Which translates to an insatiable lust for domination and control ... and promises government bureaucrats and corporate honchos access to your bank account one way or the other. Many necessities are already unaffordable (gas, eggs, and heat?) — not to exclude mortgages and medicines. Inflation wreaks havoc on oldsters surviving on fixed incomes — forcing millions back into the work force.
Retirement and a gold watch? In your dreams!