Much has been written, spoken and reported about the North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) and the suspension of services. But as sometimes occurs in tough situations, there are people who are willing to step up and help rather than just point fingers.
As many people may have read last week in the Daily News, Shane Clausen and his brother, Aaron, are partners in Clausen Brothers Construction and they manage real estate. That includes two properties for the elderly in Norfolk.
Shane Clausen, who also serves as a city councilman for Ward 2, said he and his brother knew they had to do something to help after seeing the effects of the transit service suspension on the people who don’t have other transportation options.
Their two properties with 180 residents aged 62 and older included a majority of the residents who needed transit services. Shane Clausen said because it may take some time to get NFAT operating again, they decided to take an active role. He was able to find a 14-seat, ADA accessible van, which he purchased and picked up with his brother last week.
Mark Weidner with Town and Country Insurance in Norfolk has agreed to donate insurance coverage for the van for the first month, and other community partners, including Odd Fellows, are stepping up to help cover maintenance and transportation costs.
“It’s a travesty for our community with the transit system down. You never would have thought it was going to be that important to people, but honestly, we’ve always had some sort of transit system that has helped the elderly,” Clausen said.
As many as 60% of the residents in the properties the Clausens manage utilized transit services at some level, and their goal is to see elderly and disabled Norfolkans receive the transit services they need until NFAT can become operational again.
All we can say is “Wow!” This is the type of community response that makes us glad to be living in Norfolk. When people are willing to step up and help, we are reminded of a quote from Fred Rogers. And while Mr. Rogers’ quote was geared toward children, it holds true for all ages.
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news,” Rogers said to his television friends, “my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ”
It is rewarding to see there are helpers everywhere, including right here in Norfolk.