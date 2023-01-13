Most Congressional leaders do not control their parties. Americans were reminded of it last week when it took Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the California leader of the majority party, four days and 15 ballots to be approved. It was the longest time in more than 100 years and one of the longest in history.
We know many Republicans were frustrated by the 20 Republicans who originally failed to vote for Mr. McCarthy. Many Democrats and liberal media poked fun at Republicans when they couldn’t elect a speaker, but was that really warranted?
Here in Nebraska, we are led to believe that partisan politics are a bad thing. In the Nebraska Legislature, for example, committee leadership positions are decided using secret ballots so nobody knows if Republicans are voting for Democrats or vice-versa. The idea is to try to avoid having political parties be part of the leadership process.
Lawmakers are encouraged to vote for leaders, not parties. With this logic, wouldn’t it have been a good thing when some Republicans questioned the leader and a less than ideal situation when Democrats continually voted along party lines for their leader?
While the majority of Americans belong to a political party, there are few who agree with their party on every issue. Take former U.S. Senator and Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson, for example. He was a Democrat and voted with the Democrats the majority of the time, but was pro-life, which was opposite of his party. He also was a fiscal conservative on many issues.
While many Republicans support such things as fewer taxes, less government, supporting police and being personally responsible for their lives, their interest in the party comes from trying to get these objectives achieved. And if it appears the Republicans were fragmented while voting for a speaker, it only reflects the divide among how they best achieve their objectives.
And yes, we know, there apparently is some division among the GOP. It was widely reported that those Republicans who didn’t support Mr. McCarthy initially didn’t because he wasn’t conservative enough.
The consensus seemed to be that Mr. McCarthy was elected only after agreeing to hardliners that lawmakers would be able to call for his removal if they don’t approve of his leadership. So is that a bad thing? That agreement would seem to indicate that Mr. McCarthy will be more responsive to ALL the members in his party or risk his leadership position. We think this should provide more opportunities for discussion on the issues, rather than everyone voting for what the speaker tells them to do.
So while it might have been frustrating not to get a leader elected immediately and thus delaying the important work of Congress, we think it was healthy. And government always works better when all sides of an issue are discussed rather than voting strictly along party lines or as a speaker tells you.