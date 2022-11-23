Thanksgiving means many things. Many of us who were born before a human set foot on the moon were taught in school that the pilgrims who came to the United States aboard the Mayflower established the holiday after experiencing hardships in establishing the first colony. About half of the colonists died reportedly in the first year alone, many from starvation.
Those who survived worked hard and learned survival skills with help from the American Indians, including crops like corn that would grow. The harvests gradually became better, and the pilgrims held a celebration to give thanks to God.
The first government-recognized Thanksgiving took place on Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789, when President George Washington issued a proclamation for “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.” In 1870, Congress passed legislation making Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day and Independence Day all national holidays. However, unlike the other holidays, the president had the discretion to set the date for Thanksgiving. Mostly, each president until Franklin D. Roosevelt followed Lincoln’s recommendation by declaring the last Thursday of November a national day of thanks. President Roosevelt made it permanent.
In more recent decades, Americans have been taught to give thanks, but not necessarily to God. Instead, it is good to be grateful, we are told, but not so much in fear that we may favor a religion or even a general belief system like Christianity. But that generic approach to gratefulness is in conflict with the early settlers and many of the nation’s founders, who wanted government to reinforce their religion and regularly thanked God.
Still, the framers of the Constitution ultimately de-emphasized the role of religion. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison both wanted separation of church and state. Some people have supported what is called the establishment clause, using a test of whether a law is secular and neither advances nor hinders religion to determine if it is constitutional.
The bottom line is that many public schools and public bodies allow for a moment of silence. People are free to offer prayers to God or any supreme being they want — in private. And when people are in their own homes, they are free to do what they want.
For those of us who believe in God or a supreme being, we are free to offer thanks for our many blessings. And part of our Thanksgiving should be to give thanks that we live in a nation that allows people the freedom to practice their own religion — or even no religion — if we so choose.
So as Northeast and North Central Nebraskans celebrate Thanksgiving, we can and still should give thanks to God — just as Americans have been doing for centuries.