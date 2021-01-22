President Joe Biden has been busy assembling his Cabinet and making appointments. So far, there doesn’t seem to be much criticism coming his way from media outlets and pundits. In fact, most seem to be applauding the choices.

Consider the Washington Post, New York Times, NBC and National Public Radio — among others — who celebrated Mr. Biden’s all-female press team. The Associated Press even said it was “the first time the entire senior White House communications team will be entirely female.”

Except, it isn’t.

Where were The Associated Press and other outlets four years ago when newly elected President Donald Trump and his administration achieved something similar but hardly received a mention? Mr. Trump appointed women to fill both of his primary communication roles. Hope Hicks was chosen as communications director in 2017, and Sarah Sanders was named press secretary that same year.

Kayleigh McEnany served as the final press secretary for Mr. Trump. She was the third woman in a row to hold that role. Alyssa Farah was the communications director and held that role for more than three years. The vice president’s communications director was Katie Miller, another woman.

First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman was Stephanie Grisham. Miller also served as the spokeswoman for former Vice President Mike Pence. And Mr. Pence’s wife, Karen, had another woman, Kara Brooks, as her director of communications.

So, yes, Mr. Trump did have many women in the highest and upper levels of his administrative press team. But there’s more to consider.

This is 2021. Do we still care so much about things that so often are used to divide us? Shouldn’t we be more concerned that whomever is appointed is the best person for the job? Does a person’s gender trump his or her qualifications?

How does it look to make this an issue? Is it because some are surprised when women are appointed to these positions because some may misguidedly think that women might not be capable of doing the job?

Finally, if one truly thinks these appointments are reason to celebrate — and many Americans believe they are — are such gains only noteworthy if they happen in a Democratic administration?

Maybe we can agree that the world is changing. Some of the baby-boomers in the White House during the Trump and Biden administrations grew up at a time when they were not used to women holding such high positions.

Instead, how about if everyone — including the national media — focuses more on abilities?

Tags

In other news

Anyone checking on China?

Anyone checking on China?

Please, let’s not feign surprise. The signs have been there for years. That the Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated “the very top in power and influence of American society” is old news. The scoop is that they feel secure in stating it.

Can we be a ‘community’ again?

Can we be a ‘community’ again?

The past few weeks have been challenging for our country and for our citizens. The recent protest in Washington began as peaceful but devolved into violence within the walls of our nation’s Capitol. This occurred while the legislatures were meeting to accept the Electoral College results fro…

Bureaucracy killed Americans

Bureaucracy killed Americans

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the media have spilled barrels of ink over mistakes by the federal government. We’ve heard endlessly about the failure to quickly ramp up testing, the confusion over mask-wearing and the debates over proper lockdown policy.