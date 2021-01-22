President Joe Biden has been busy assembling his Cabinet and making appointments. So far, there doesn’t seem to be much criticism coming his way from media outlets and pundits. In fact, most seem to be applauding the choices.
Consider the Washington Post, New York Times, NBC and National Public Radio — among others — who celebrated Mr. Biden’s all-female press team. The Associated Press even said it was “the first time the entire senior White House communications team will be entirely female.”
Except, it isn’t.
Where were The Associated Press and other outlets four years ago when newly elected President Donald Trump and his administration achieved something similar but hardly received a mention? Mr. Trump appointed women to fill both of his primary communication roles. Hope Hicks was chosen as communications director in 2017, and Sarah Sanders was named press secretary that same year.
Kayleigh McEnany served as the final press secretary for Mr. Trump. She was the third woman in a row to hold that role. Alyssa Farah was the communications director and held that role for more than three years. The vice president’s communications director was Katie Miller, another woman.
First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman was Stephanie Grisham. Miller also served as the spokeswoman for former Vice President Mike Pence. And Mr. Pence’s wife, Karen, had another woman, Kara Brooks, as her director of communications.
So, yes, Mr. Trump did have many women in the highest and upper levels of his administrative press team. But there’s more to consider.
This is 2021. Do we still care so much about things that so often are used to divide us? Shouldn’t we be more concerned that whomever is appointed is the best person for the job? Does a person’s gender trump his or her qualifications?
How does it look to make this an issue? Is it because some are surprised when women are appointed to these positions because some may misguidedly think that women might not be capable of doing the job?
Finally, if one truly thinks these appointments are reason to celebrate — and many Americans believe they are — are such gains only noteworthy if they happen in a Democratic administration?
Maybe we can agree that the world is changing. Some of the baby-boomers in the White House during the Trump and Biden administrations grew up at a time when they were not used to women holding such high positions.
Instead, how about if everyone — including the national media — focuses more on abilities?