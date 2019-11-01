Is this the end of Trump?

Ann McFeatters

Ann McFeatters

 Courtesy image

WASHINGTON — The times call for us to sprinkle impeachment references in our conversations. Let’s assume the era of “fake news” is over (although nobody told Donald Trump), so we need to make sure little impeachment bon mots we distribute like after-dinner mints are accurate.

Is Trump going to be impeached?

Almost certainly, yes. An impeachment inquiry is underway and a sufficient number of House members already has vowed to impeach when the final vote occurs.

Are Republicans correct when they keep saying that Trump has not been able to respond to allegations against him?

Those allegations are that he acted improperly in withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine for its war against Russia until Ukraine’s politicians agreed to try to find dirt on Joe Biden, running for president against Trump.

Actually, Trump tweets every day, many times, about his take on all this, such as referring to allegations against him as a “lynching.” He also repeats a mantra that there was “no quid pro quo,” a reference to his insistence that military aid had nothing to do with his demands that Ukraine muster dirt on Biden.

Unfortunately for Trump, both he and his acting chief of staff cheerfully admitted there was a quid pro quo before denying it. Also, Trump chose goofy Rudy Giuliani as his (unpaid) personal attorney, telling him to get the job done vis-a-vis Ukraine.

But the wise Founding Fathers came up with the idea of a Senate trial after a House impeachment so Trump will get a chance to explain why asking foreign nations to get involved in our elections is not illegal but brilliant, similar to his argument that only stupid people pay taxes. Thankfully, the trial will be presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts, not Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose motto is “Trump’s my guy. Get over it.”

Does being impeached mean Trump magically disappears from our lives?

No, sadly, it does not. No president has been kicked out of the White House. For example, Bill Clinton was impeached by the House, but the Senate, along party lines, couldn’t quite get up the nerve to remove him for lying about an affair with an intern.

It is unlikely that sufficient Senate Republicans would suddenly grow backbones and become aghast enough at Trump’s actions to provide the two-thirds votes necessary for removal.

Is impeachment going to go on for the rest of our lives?

Hmmm. Probably not. The Democrats are actually, for Democrats, moving rather fast, collecting testimony from knowledgeable civil servants about what Trump wanted Ukraine to do for him in what he insists was not a quid pro quo in exchange for military aid. The House voted to move forward on Wednesday.

Is impeachment going to involve Trump’s ethnic cleansing against 70,000 Kurdish children and giving their homeland to the Turks and Russians? Separating Hispanic children from their parents? Praising white supremacists? Deepening the racial divide? Worsening climate change? Refusing to show his tax returns? Starting trade wars? Being bosom buddies with the world’s most murderous dictators? Lying more than 13,000 times? Being coarse and vulgar?

No. Trump apparently is free under the Constitution to do all those things and many more actions that previous presidents would have been horrified to even contemplate. He also has shown that he can boast with impunity about defying convention and commonly accepted morality, including publicly swearing, as his base goes wild with approval.

Democrats are pursuing impeachment now because there is solid evidence — and public admissions by the White House and Trump — of an illegal abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to help him gain re-election in exchange for a meeting and money.

Does impeachment require proof of a criminal act?

No.

Are we ever going to get rid of Trump?

Probably only if we vote him out of office in 2020 — if Democrats can agree on a viable candidate.

But we have to hope cable news won’t keep Trump around fearing we would stop watching with our hearts in our throats if we had a respectful, thoughtful, decent, moral, and competent president.

Imagine! We might be able to get on with our lives.

Tags

In other news

Socialist alternative a bad option

Socialist alternative a bad option

Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, is back in the saddle again after his recent heart attack, attracting 26,000 enthusiasts at a rally in New York City and once more venting his hateful bigotry, renewing his war on liberty and planning to spend us into poverty.

Is this the end of Trump?

Is this the end of Trump?

WASHINGTON — The times call for us to sprinkle impeachment references in our conversations. Let’s assume the era of “fake news” is over (although nobody told Donald Trump), so we need to make sure little impeachment bon mots we distribute like after-dinner mints are accurate.

Prison shift hours a concern — McCook Gazette

Nebraska’s overcrowded prison system has helped make McCook’s Work Ethic Camp more like just one more prison than the innovative rehabilitation center that it was originally envisioned as.

The less said, the less ignorance

The less said, the less ignorance

Well, perhaps the sample excluded folks from Nebraska and South Dakota and other midwestern and plains states (or polled only those living in New York or California).

Republican’s stunt crosses the line

Republican’s stunt crosses the line

Few events of the last three years seem more ominous than last week’s attempt by 30 Republican congressmen to force their way into a closed hearing before the several House committees taking testimony in connection with the impeachment inquiry.

Omaha a great sports host — Omaha World Herald

Another Olympic Trials event is returning to Omaha, confirming our city’s stature as a capable and welcoming sports host. With its growing string of hosting successes, Omaha has demonstrated that it has the facilities, management experience and positive atmosphere necessary to welcome sporti…