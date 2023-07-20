Is there a way out of this mess?

No, racism hustlers Al Sharpton, Barack Obama, and Rashida Tlaib may not be happy (nor is the corrupt national mainstream media or the AOC (left) wing of the Democrat Party), but the Supreme Court of the United States (better known, perhaps, as SCOTUS) got it right — THRICE!
So-called educational institutions (colleges and universities, presumably) can no longer use the color of one’s skin as a basis for who gets in and who doesn’t (constitutional tenets, you see).
And, Mr. Biden’s student loan bailout was deemed unjust, immoral, illegal, impermissible, etc., (synonyms for unconstitutional, more or less) freeing hard-working Americans (truck drivers, nurses, pilots, carpenters, waiters and waitresses, and taxpayers in general) from having to assume the obligation for repaying (NDSL?) money borrowed by society’s creme de la creme (doctors and lawyers and other elites, in theory).
Which shouldn’t have been a surprise for anyone with a lick of common sense or with any degree of familiarity regarding principles put in place by the founders nearly three centuries ago.
Even Nancy Pelosi, whose patriotism hangs in the balance according to power and control and also to her own pocketbook, says Joe didn’t have the right to arbitrarily issue such a decree. But, nothing ventured, nothing gained is this administration’s modus operandi.
And then there’s the court’s decision protecting personal liberties (freedom of choice) regarding issues of importance — consistent with the 9th amendment (Dec. 15, 1791), stating that “all the rights not listed in the constitution belong to the people, not the government,” and the 14th (June 8, 1866), providing all citizens with “equal protection under the laws.” Essentially, the SCOTUS ruling says that people’s rights can’t be usurped by government intrusion.
Interestingly, all three actions — consistent with the laws of the land for roughly the past 300 years —came in the midst of the Hunter Biden whitewash (sweetheart plea deal) that made a mockery of the science or philosophy of legal jurisprudence. Indeed, “prudence” (judging correctly on the basis of the evidence at hand) took an early exit, so to speak, courtesy of a gathering or amassing of (il)legal eagles from within the FBI and the DOJ.
Consequently, Hunter is free to strut around the planet in his dad’s wake — privileged to conspicuously mingle not only with dignitaries of state but also with foreign notables and luminaries (from China, Ukraine, Romania and elsewhere) whose millions have lined the pockets of the Biden crime family since Joe’s days as VP. Truly, it’s an in-your-face demonstration of contempt not only for the rule of law but also for moral values and standards ...
Which by nearly all appearances have gone that...way of the dinosaur. They exist in memory (fantasy) but not in reality — having been banished to the woodshed by an anything-goes mentality that permits evil doing at a level no one could have fathomed even a decade ago.
We furnish crack pipes to junkies, let people loot literally at will, turn criminals loose sans punishment, create drug-infested sanctuaries for the homeless, do irreversible (sex) surgeries on children, etc.
And that’s not even the half of it. We’ve become adept at creating charges against competing candidates (fixing elections, in essence), letting illegals cross our borders willy-nilly, forcing inoculations based on deceitful politics, burdening schools with CRT rubbish (dumbing down the curriculum), putting a lock on our own energy resources (causing economic hardship), and turning major cities (states?) into uninhabitable crime fields (forcing relocations aplenty).
No, 2024 can’t come soon enough — assuming, of course, that folks have had their fill of inane policies and will choose better options (in line with the recent SCOTUS initiatives?).
Surely, recent polling indicating that 69% of folks have no confidence in government would suggest that voters will be loath to electing a feeble, senile autocrat who has become an unmitigated embarrassment around the world. But, they already did it once, didn’t they?