Everyone probably knows at least one shopper who goes into a local store that sells jeans. The shopper likes to try several pairs on, see how they fit and feel, only to buy them later off the internet, sometimes at a savings.
Even if the local merchant sells the jeans at the same price, the individual might still decide to make an online purchase because shopping online earns this person some rewards points. Or perhaps the online retailer is offering free shipping.
But it’s not just jeans. Substitute any other product for that matter, and we probably all know at least one person who has boasted about getting this deal off the internet to save a few dollars. Maybe it is one of us?
This isn’t just a reminder that it is the brick-and-mortar stores that pay the local taxes, support the local teams, youth programs, schools, charities and churches, provide the local conveniences and provide overall support to the community. These also are our neighbors who volunteer in a variety of ways for the betterment of others.
Yet in these days of high inflation, they still have to pay mortgages, utilities and employees.
Everyone has seen downtowns that are abandoned or stores that are mostly boarded up or closed. How are brick-and-mortar stores to compete if local shoppers are purchasing everything online?
It used to be that merchants were concerned about dollars leaving the local communities to bigger communities, but now it seems like Amazon.com and other internet providers are taking over. Some local business owners call the practice of shoppers coming in, looking over the products and then making purchases online as “showrooming.”
It used to be that these online places didn’t charges sales tax, but Nebraska closed that loophole a few years ago. That can no longer be an excuse.
We would like to remind everyone that our local businesses depend on us. And just about every local business will have the product you need. In the rare case they don’t, they usually offer to get it for you.
Often it can be within a few days, usually before it would come by ordering it online.
Just remember that customers who shop locally are getting services they can’t get online. The small business owner and employees are eager to serve you and make you happy with your purchase. They even will ask about your tastes and try to get other products to match it.
We all need to patronize our local merchants so that we can continue to enjoy that convenience.