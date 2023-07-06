Is it too late for consumers on the internet to regain their privacy?

There is no doubt the internet has made everyone’s life easier — as well as more interesting — but are we all aware of the costs? We often are warned that technology exists that tracks a user’s social media profile, browsing history, banking profile and other sensitive information.

Take social media. Most people enjoy sharing photos with family and friends. It can be fun to catch up with people from the past when we have lost contact, but sometimes the information collected can be frightening.

Is it a coincidence when family members get together and start talking about a vacation or visiting someone in another state and then later that day airline ads start showing up in family members’ social media feeds about going to the destination?

There are varying opinions about how much information actually is collected and how it is shared, although efforts have been made to tighten up data collection more in recent years.

Rob Goldman, Facebook’s vice president of ads, disputes claims that the company sells personal information. “You are entitled to your opinion, but we don’t sell people’s data. Period. That’s not a dodge or semantics, it’s a fact,” according to the Arizona Republic. “Clicks do carry certain information about their visitors — where they are generally located, what device they’re using, parameters passed in the URL. That’s true of the clicks you make to any website on the internet.”

Goldman said personally identifiable information of users was protected, however.

It certainly wasn’t always this way. In 2014, various media outlets reported that Facebook had personal information on more than 87 million users, mostly Americans. They knew what individuals liked, disliked, who they were friends with, how long they’ve been friends and many more items of interest.

Banks collect a wealth of information about users, much of which is apparently used to try to determine if someone is trying to conduct fraudulent transactions besides the account owner. It would be surprising if many people are well informed about banks’ usage of data when they sign up for online banking, as two bank agreements we reviewed were 18 pages and 15 pages, both single-spaced.

While we all should be reading all the pages of documents we sign, how practical is that, especially when they are in small print and read on a handheld phone? And are the businesses asking us to agree to these terms eager to have us read it all, especially if it can make transactions that normally take a few minutes take an entire afternoon?

While it is much easier to check this and check that than read it all, we must keep in mind the argument that we didn’t read what we agreed to isn’t likely to hold up in court if we ever get into a dispute.

