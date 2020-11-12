The departure of Kyle Schneweis as the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation was commented on yesterday in this space. Given his willingness to push for completion of expressways in Nebraska, his vacating the position prompts more thoughts.
The change in leadership coincides with the gradual lower profile of the 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska industry coalition in recent months. The Norfolk-led coalition has been a major player in achieving increased awareness of the need for the state to complete its long-promised expressway system. The efforts of Dirk Petersen, Dick Robinson, Josh Moenning and others associated with the coalition are to be commended.
But there can be times when it’s necessary to revitalize a safety and economic development effort like this.
It’s worth noting that the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has long had a transportation committee as part of its organizational structure. Several Norfolk area residents have collaborated with the committee on some projects.
Such a committee creates some permanence, continuity and history because its volunteer members are bolstered by the presence of the Columbus chamber’s staff.
Lee Klein of Norfolk, who serves as a staff representative of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, regularly attends meetings of the Columbus committee as part of his work. He has spoken favorably of the work done and successes achieved by the committee. The work on completing the U.S. Highway 30 expressway from east of Columbus to Fremont could serve as an example of that.
Perhaps it’s time for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Norfolk or some other civic entity to help with the mantle of leadership on transportation issues. The formation of such a group could partner with 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska and others to keep attention focused on expressways as well as other transportation-related issues.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation will soon be under new leadership. It never hurts for those with an interest in transportation to be ready and prepared to bend the ear of individuals new to the issues facing the state.
We would hate to see the progress achieved by 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska or others slow down. Whatever is the best way to not let that happen — whether it be the formation of a transportation committee or some other idea — deserves to be pursued.