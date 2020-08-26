There are more than a few teenagers and young people who want to be treated like adults, and they do their best to earn that kind of respect.
But there are others who continue to act like children, and irresponsible, bratty ones at that.
A recent large underage drinking party in Woodland Park in Stanton County is what brings this all to mind. But the particular location of this event is beside the point — the same kind of thing can, and does, happen almost anywhere.
With this particular situation, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. on a Sunday. After investigating, the sheriff’s office cited 24 minors between the ages of 13 and 20 for alcohol violations.
Yes, from our perspective, the citing of 24 individuals certainly fits the description of a “large party.”
It gets worse, though.
One of the minors, a 15-year-old girl, struck an officer in the face. Another highly intoxicated girl was arrested in connection with obstructing a police officer. Two minors tried to flee the scene by breaking out of a basement window. Both had to be transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for injuries they received during the attempt.
A large amount of alcohol was seized from the Woodland Park residence. In all, four basement windows were broken after some of the partygoers tried to flee through them, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
To top it off, many of the minors were unruly and uncooperative during the investigation — so much so that assistance had to be sought from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
As if minors illegally drinking isn’t bad enough — and it is — one also has to wonder how many positive cases of COVID-19 will result from such a gathering where we’re guessing social distancing and face masks weren’t exactly a priority.
There’s plenty of blame that perhaps can be tossed around, but, ultimately, this is on the shoulders of the young people involved. But do they really care?
What’s truly unfortunate is that an incident like this can further negative generalities and stereotypes about the maturity of young people. It’s difficult to make a good impression when there always seem to be some bad apples in the bunch that spoil things for others.